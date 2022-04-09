Like many bakers, Rebecca Westerfield learned the art from her grandmother, Asmilda Calloway.
“My grandmother didn’t have a recipe,” she said Monday. “It was pinch of this and a dash of that.”
Watching her grandmother years ago led Westerfield to create her own business, Becca Bakes, in January 2019.
She had been baking for family and friends for years, but a change in Kentucky law allowed commercial home bakeries.
And Westerfield decided it was time to get into business for herself.
She was still working for an attorney then and the bakery was a sideline.
But last November, Westerfield gave her notice to the attorney and became a full-time baker.
“My sideline had become my full-time job,” she said.
Westerfield moved out of her kitchen and into space at Joys Cooking Classes and More, 3811 Kentucky 54.
But now, she’s outgrown that space and will be moving soon into a storefront location of her own.
Westerfield said she still can’t say where that will be or how soon.
But she’s working on it.
“I was blessed to find a temporary location out here,” Westerfield said. “The Lord has blessed both of our businesses. Now, Joy’s Cooking Classes needs this space and I need a storefront.”
She’s already baking for more than 30 weddings this year — sometimes two or three on the same weekend.
And it’s only April.
Westerfield bakes wedding cakes, birthday cakes, anniversary cakes, cupcakes and she’s started a line of cookies.
“I’ll add pies and more cookies when I get into the store,” she said. “Cookies are one of my favorite things to bake.”
Her lineup of cakes includes Snickers cakes, butter pecan cakes, coconut cream cupcakes and cakes, German chocolate, coconut cream pie cupcakes, strawberry buttercream and more.
Westerfield’s cousin, Dianna Moser works with her.
“She’s family and she’s stuck with me,” she said.
Westerfield said, “We’ll be in the Farmers Market this year and the Spring Market at White Chateau.”
Her grandmother, she said, “always brought a pie if you had even a cold. My mother-in-law baked wedding cakes. And now, I do.”
Westerfield said the first thing she baked as a child was a chess pie.
Today, she said, “I have quite a collection of old-fashioned recipes from my mother and grandmother.”
When Westerfield moves to her new storefront location, she said, “A couple of girls from church will help me, but I’m really hands on.”
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.