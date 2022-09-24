I recently attended the 50-year reunion of my high school seminary class. The seminary was located outside of Toledo, Ohio, and run by a missionary religious order. The class began with 20 members. Of the 20, one became a member of the order and served as a missionary. I became a priest, but for my home diocese. The others married and worked as farmers, lawyers, teachers, truck drivers and more. But the time there formed each of us in some way.

Ministry assignments working with children at an orphanage or with the elderly provided a taste of how fulfilling service can be. The priests who taught and the religious brothers who worked around the property gave an example of work and prayer. We received an excellent education as well. Apart from what felt like every Ohio driver behind me honking, the time was delightful.

