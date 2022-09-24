I recently attended the 50-year reunion of my high school seminary class. The seminary was located outside of Toledo, Ohio, and run by a missionary religious order. The class began with 20 members. Of the 20, one became a member of the order and served as a missionary. I became a priest, but for my home diocese. The others married and worked as farmers, lawyers, teachers, truck drivers and more. But the time there formed each of us in some way.
Ministry assignments working with children at an orphanage or with the elderly provided a taste of how fulfilling service can be. The priests who taught and the religious brothers who worked around the property gave an example of work and prayer. We received an excellent education as well. Apart from what felt like every Ohio driver behind me honking, the time was delightful.
As we caught up with the last 50 years, I shared my gratitude that I have spent the last 20 years in my hometown of Owensboro. I live next door to the house I grew up in and am a member of my family’s longtime parish, Blessed Mother. I spoke about the honor of being with families I grew up with as they experience the death of a parent or family member.
On our last day together we cooked out at a park. The sky was blue and full of white clouds. As I sat at a picnic table eating, my classmate John sat down beside me. John is Canadian and had worked 30 years on the Canadian Railroad as an engineer. He had earlier shared with me some of his experiences on the railroad.
As we sat there he told how one day at work on break, he was sitting with his feet propped up and looking up at the clouds. His thoughts drifted back to his childhood when he and his twin brother laid in the grass and looked up at the clouds and the different shapes they formed. In the midst of these memories he said to himself: “I”m going home. For all of my adult life I’ve lived where the job took me or where my former wife wanted to live. I’m going home.”
So six years before he had transferred to his hometown of Sarnia. It was not a choice spot on the railroad but that didn’t matter — he was home. He is now retired and dealing with a form of cancer. When he is having a bad day he gets in the car and drives through the surrounding countryside and the day gets better. He is home.
Home. The word comes from the Old English: ham. It means so much that my dictionary describes the word as much as it defines it: the place where one lives; one’s close family and self; a haven of happiness and love; any valued place; the place where one was born or grew up. “Home” has deep roots, not only in its origins but also in our hearts.
The Old Testament tells the story of being given a home, leaving or losing one’s home and returning home. It tells how God frees His people from slavery in Egypt and gives them a land of their own where they can settle and make a living.
People from my parent’s generation tell how their fathers sharecropped — lived and worked on the farm of another and eked out a living for their families. They moved from place to place, without a home. It was the same in the Old Testament — without land people were nomads, without a place to settle and sink roots.
God gives His people a land flowing with milk and honey. But with time they forget that God gave them the land. They worship another god as well, a god of fertility who will ensure rain for their herds and crops. They take advantage of the little ones, the poor among them. They lose their home and are taken into exile in Babylon.
Psalm 137 captures the experience of exile, of being away from home: By the rivers of Babylon we sat and wept as we remembered Zion. On the branches of the pines we hung up our harps, as they said to us: Sing to us a song of Zion. How could we sing a song of the Lord in a strange land?
Though years later they are given the opportunity to return home, most choose to stay where they have settled. They become the Diaspora, those living outside the homeland. But Zion, Jerusalem, remains the place they look to.
A few do return home. The Scriptures record the promise of God that He will level the mountains and fill the valleys, He will make crooked roads straight to ease the treacherous journey home.
I left home when I was 14 and attended the high school seminary in Ohio. I loved being there. Growing up I had only sisters, so being there was like having 75 brothers. They taught me how to share by taking things that were mine. They joked about my southern accent, so I lost my accent and talked like them.
I returned home after high school but left when I was 20 to work at the soup kitchen on the skid row of Los Angeles. Some of my deepest friendships are from that time; there my spiritual transformation took place. But life in Los Angeles was rootless, native Californians were few. I felt sadness for the Kentuckians I met who had settled there, away from home. So I knew that I would return home.
In the following years I moved from place to place: Nashville for a year; a monastery outside Charleston, South Carolina, for five months; Detroit for a year, where Kentuckians were called “hillbillies.” As I returned from there I re-enrolled in Brescia College at the time. It re-rooted me here.
As I decided to return to the seminary to study to be a priest for the Diocese of Owensboro, I attended the Josephinum in Columbus, Ohio, for five years. It was a wonderful place for me but I knew that I was preparing to return home.
After I was ordained I was assigned to Our Lady of Lourdes here in Owensboro. I was worried about serving in my hometown: How would I be accepted? How would I accept them? It was wonderful. I spent two years at the parish in Henderson and was then assigned to my home parish of Blessed Mother. The anxiety heightened: How would I be received? Once again it was wonderful.
I was named pastor of St. Joseph parish in Mayfield. Those were five golden years as I fell in love with the people of Graves County. Two difficult years at St. Joseph in Bowling Green were followed by time to recover and reorient.
Since then I have served in Hispanic and prison ministry, taught Scripture at my alma mater, Brescia, and received training in spiritual direction. But above all I have returned and remained in my hometown of Owensboro.
In the Old Testament story there are 40 years — simply meaning “a long time” — between the time God delivers His people out of Egypt and the time they enter the Promised Land. It is a time between, as God tests them and again and again they fail. But throughout that time God accompanies them, in a cloud and in the tent of His Presence. There are times He becomes so frustrated by their fickleness that He wants to wipe them out and start over. But He remains with them, and He has remained with me through all my trials and travels.
Like a compass that points north because of a magnetic pull, an inner compass directs us home — whether that be to our hometown or to a place where we have settled and made home. But the greatest homecoming, I believe, is when we become the person that God has created us to be.
The monk Bede Griffiths begins his autobiography, The Golden Thread, written decades ago, by describing the variety of experiences — falling in love, illness, giving birth or the death of one we love, hitting bottom — that can jolt our senses so that we see as we have never seen before. The veil is lifted.
I was recently at the eye doctor’s office to pick up a pair of glasses. A 10-year-old girl had just put on her first pair of glasses. And while her mom was talking to the service person and paying no attention, the 10-year-old was walking around and saying: “This is amazing! This is amazing!”
The Zen people have a saying: “Before Enlightenment, chop wood and carry water. After Enlightenment, chop wood and carry water.” Nothing on the outside has changed, everything on the inside has changed.
When we become the person God has created us to be, there is no doubt. We know. We are home.
Rev. Ray Clark is a Catholic priest of the Diocese of Owensboro. He may be reached at ray.clark@pastoral.org.
