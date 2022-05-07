Beef cattle body condition plays a critical role in reproductive efficiency and success.
Managing the herd according to body condition score (bcs) can greatly improve the profitability of a beef cow-calf enterprise. The optimum BCS prior to calving and breeding is 5 or greater.
Cows that are thin (BCS less than 5) at calving have a much greater number of days between calving and rebreeding than cows that calve in moderate body condition, a score greater than 5. After calving, cows in which BCS is maintained initiate estrous cycles earlier, breed back faster, and calve earlier the next year.
These earlier-calving cows wean heavier calves and are more profitable. Feeding programs should be designed to obtain and maintain cows at a BCS of 5 or greater from pre-calving through rebreeding.
This article was adapted from the extension publication ASC-162 Managing Body Condition to Improve Reproductive Efficiency in Beef Cows, available on my website at http://daviess.ca.uky.edu/ANR.
The economics of the beef cattle industry forces cow/calf operations to produce efficiently, and the% of calf crop weaned has a big influence on how efficient production will be.
Cows that only calve every 18-24 months are costing the farm money, not making money. If cows are to maintain a yearly production cycle, they must breed back within 80-85 days after calving, but research shows that the period from calving to rebreeding can range from 30 to 170 days.
Many factors influence how quickly a cow breeds back. Including the cow’s age and nutritional status, if it is nursing a calf, and if there was dystocia (delivery complications).
Management does not easily influence some of these factors, but nutritional status can be controlled both before and after calving.
Since most reproductive failures can be attributed to improper nutrition and thin body condition, control of nutritional status may have dramatic effects on how efficiently cows rebreed.
Live weight does not adequately reflect nutritional status. Two animals with similar weights may be different in their body condition. For example, a 1,100-pound cow could be a 1,000-pound cow that has gained 100 pounds of body fat or a 1,200-pound cow that has lost 100 pounds of body fat.
Nutritional status can be most easily determined by evaluating the body condition score (BCS) of cows, which can lead to improved management and feeding.
A quantitative body condition scoring system was developed to quantify changes in cow nutritional status so economical nutritional programs could be implemented logically. A 9-point (1 through 9) scale can be successfully used. A cow with a BCS of 1 is emaciated and a cow with a BCS of 9 is extremely obese.
It is generally estimated that for each change in condition score, the cow must gain between 70 and 100 pounds of body weight. As a cow increases in BCS, total body fat also increases.
The pre-calving BCS has a tremendous influence on reproductive efficiency. As pre-calving BCS decreases, the number of days from one calving to the next increases in beef cows. Females with a pre-calving BCS of less than 5 tend to have production cycles greater than 1 year.
For example, cows with a pre-calving BCS of 3 would be expected to have a calving interval of approximately 400 days, while a cow with a pre-calving BCS of 6 would have a calving interval of approximately 360 days.
Thin cows need a longer breeding season, which results in more open cows in the fall.
They may also result in lighter calves to sell the next year because the calves from these thin cows will be born later in the calving season.
Basically, cows that calve in good body condition return to estrus sooner and are more likely to conceive during the breeding season than cows that calve in thinner body conditions.
This likelihood is extremely important in Kentucky, where most cows calve in the spring and are grazing fescue, generally with a high endophyte level, during the breeding season. Cows need to conceive early in the breeding season before periods of heat stress begin.
When cows are wintered on low-quality hay, body condition suffers, and cows may not regain condition quickly enough to conceive before periods of summer heat stress occur.
Clint Hardy is the agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.
