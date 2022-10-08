Beef cattle production is an important enterprise for nearly 400 farm businesses in Daviess County.
While the total number of cows in production has declined over the years, the number of farms with beef cattle production remains steady.
There are a few trainings planned in October and November, one or more of which will certainly apply to your beef production interest and information needs.
On Oct. 20, the Beef Bash returns to the UK Research and Education Center in Princeton. Everyone knows the research station received a direct hit from the F4 tornado last December.
While the beef unit facilities were outside the path, building and fencing infrastructure were lost. The topic focus for Beef Bash 2022 is how to plan and concentrate reconstruction of beef cattle fencing and facilities following weather-related damage.
Beef Bash is a unique, hands-on field day for Kentucky beef cattle producers of all experience levels. The event began in 2010 as a way for UK and the Kentucky Cattlemen’s Association to give producers the most current information about beef cattle. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m. Central time, and the program will begin at 9 a.m. Central time.
Beef Bash will offer demonstrations, commercial vendors, and educational exhibits. The event is free and attendees may purchase lunch onsite.
The UKREC address is 348 University Drive, Princeton, Kentucky. Signs will direct attendees to the beef unit. For more information, contact Katie VanValin at 859-562-1361 or via email at Katie.VanValin@uky.edu.
The Kentucky Forage Grassland Council and the UK Master Grazer Program will host Kentucky Fall Grazing Conference on Oct. 26 in Leitchfield and Oct. 27 in Winchester.
Both events will follow the same agenda. Ray Archuleta will speak about the living portion of the soil. Jim Gerrish will speak about the role of extended grazing in profitable ruminant livestock operations.
Other speakers include UK Beef Specialist Les Anderson, UK Agricultural Economist Greg Halich, Adair County Ag Agent Nick Roy, and Adair County farmer Fred Thomas.
Topics include right-sizing cows for profit, grazing myths, and hay feeding strategies to build grazing system fertility. Events begin at each location with registration at 7:30 a.m. local time and run until 3:15 p.m.
Participants should preregister for the events. Advance registration is $35 per person, day-of registration is $50 per person, and student registration is $15. Use the following links to register: https://2022GrazingLeitchfield.eventbrite.com; https://2022GrazingWinchester.eventbrite.com.
Mark your calendar for Nov. 1. The twice-annual meeting of the Daviess County Cattleman’s Association will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Office, returning for the first time since COVID-19 stopped in-person activities.
The meeting is open to all; membership is not required. Activities planned for the evening include updates on local and statewide association business, election of officers for 2023, and recognition of the 2022 4H/FFA Feeder Calf project participants and winners in each age group.
The guest speaker for the evening is Dr. Katie VanValin, Extension Beef Cattle Nutrition Specialist at the Princeton Research Station.
The fastest growing segment of marketing cattle in our area is finished direct-to-consumer freezer beef. Dr. VanValin will speak on nutrition tips and techniques to optimize feed conversion and improve the finished beef product your customers will return for.
A Beef Quality Care and Assurance training will be offered at 4:30 p.m. Dinner will be served. Call the Extension office at 270-685-8480 or email me at chardy@uky.edu to register.
Our Backgrounding/Stocker Profitability Conference is set for an in-person conference at the Warren County Extension Office on Nov. 16 from 9:30 a.m. through 2 p.m. Kenny Burdine, Greg Halich, and Jonathan Shepherd will be presenting. Topics include Key Concepts for Margin Operations, Budgeting for Profit, and Managing and Protecting Your Profits. Registration is $15 per person to cover lunch with an RSVP deadline of November 9. Please RSVP to the Warren County Extension Office at (270) 842-1681.
Cost Share Signup
County Agricultural Investment Program cost share reimbursement funded by the Kentucky Agricultural Development Fund and administered locally by the Green River Area Beef Improvement Group will begin soon. Investments made through Nov. 30 of this year are eligible. Call the Extension Office to be added to the application recipient list. Information on items eligible can be found at https://agpolicy.ky.gov/funds/Pages/program-portal.aspx.
Clint Hardy is the agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.
