Reports indicate the rate of consumer product price inflation is decreasing but the Thanksgiving meal we recently enjoyed was still the most expensive in history to prepare.

While beef is not typically on the Thanksgiving menu, its price and consumption are influenced by consumer demand. Dr. Kenny Burdine, Extension Professor of Livestock Economics at the University of Kentucky wrote the following article comparing beef price and consumption trends.

Clint Hardy is the agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.