Today is a special day.

Not only are we kicking off the holiday season today, but Thanksgiving Day is also the first time in a while that we will gather with family and friends. Today, more than any of the other 365 days of the year, we count our blessings and all of the things in our lives that we have for which to be thankful.

Amanda Owen is the founder and executive director of Puzzle Pieces. Follow Amanda’s Blog and podcast Pieces of Me: Perspectives on Inclusion and Acceptance, www.piecesofme.org.

