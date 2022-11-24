Not only are we kicking off the holiday season today, but Thanksgiving Day is also the first time in a while that we will gather with family and friends. Today, more than any of the other 365 days of the year, we count our blessings and all of the things in our lives that we have for which to be thankful.
Personally, my husband and I are celebrating 15 years of marriage, which gives us a little extra to be thankful for this year.
And while in year’s past I have tried to focus my November article around this topic, I want to shift a little this year. I want to approach the end of 2022 a little different, and I want to encourage you to do the same.
Too often, I believe we are on autopilot when it comes to what we are thankful for.
And although those are integral parts of our lives and we should be grateful for those pieces, I want to dig a little deeper.
How do you bless your own life? What are you thankful for within yourself?
A friend once told me, “You don’t have to be happy every day, you just have to find the joy in each day.”
That joy begins in honoring yourself and using the gifts God has given you.
When we list the things for which we are grateful, we tend to first honor the others around us.
This year, flip your mindset on gratitude and think about the things within yourself that make you… YOU. The gifts that without would make your life unfulfilled and without purpose.
Don’t wait for someone to empower you.
Don’t wait for your friends, your spouse, your co-workers to praise your gifts. Don’t wait to celebrate what you bring to the table.
The new year will be here soon, which creates a momentum of creating a better or new self.
The 2022 version of yourself is ending and the promise of the 2023 you is on the horizon, ready to start fresh and conquer your goals.
What are you waiting for? Don’t wait for the door to be opened for you. Don’t pause until the moment is right or delay what could be until you are validated by others.
Start today. Start with being thankful for your gifts and the traits that only you possess that make you uniquely you. Use those to start new tomorrow and get a jump start on the 2023 version of yourself.
Finding this strength and determination within yourself, will allow you to share your gifts with others to have a maximum impact on those around you.
If we could all do this, imagine where our community would be? I firmly believe this is what we need for our community to grow and do bigger things.
Gather those closest to you around the table and celebrate.
But don’t forget about yourself.
Don’t let the day end without identifying in yourself what blessings you offer this world and make a resolution today about how you will use those blessings in the new year.
Happy Thanksgiving, Owensboro!
Amanda Owen is the founder and executive director of Puzzle Pieces. Follow Amanda’s Blog and podcast Pieces of Me: Perspectives on Inclusion and Acceptance, www.piecesofme.org.
