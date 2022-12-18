Owensboro resident Lois Belotta knows firsthand what it is like to have her family be assisted by the Goodfellows Club.
“There were nine of us growing up,” she said. “I remember as a kid, around 5 to 10 years old, maybe even younger, looking forward to the Goodfellows party. If they hadn’t helped, we probably wouldn’t have had much of a Christmas.”
Belotta said she and her siblings were raised by a single mother.
“(Goodfellows) was very important and a big deal in our lives,” she said. “They are also so important to the community.”
She said the Goodfellows Club seems more important to the community now more than ever.
“I want to be part of that,” she said. “I donate every year in memory of my mother, Hazel Huskisson. She was a great mother.”
Belotta said she hasn’t forgotten what it feels like to be in the situation of needing assistance from Goodfellows.
“I know my mother tried everything in the world to give us a good Christmas,” she said. “To be able to help someone like this is a big deal. You have to give back when you can.”
Belotta said she thinks of Goodfellows and its mission all the time.
“I hope it stays around forever,” she said.
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper office, 1401 Frederica St. Owensboro, Ky, 42301. Donations can also be made online at goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/donate.
