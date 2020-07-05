While looking for insect pests in the vegetable garden and landscape, watch for beneficial ones, too. Even my twins, who don’t like insects, realize that protecting the ones that feed on insect pests is important. I think their favorite beneficial insect is the praying mantis. Another beneficial insect to look for is the assassin bug.
I have already seen very small praying mantis or mantid in my garden. “Mantis” refers to the genus Mantis, and only some praying mantids belong to this genus. “Mantid” refers to the entire group.
Mantids are very efficient and deadly predators that capture and eat a wide variety of insects. They have a “neck” that allows their head to rotate 180 degrees while waiting for a meal to wander by. Camouflage coloration allows mantids to blend in with the background as they sit on twigs and stems waiting to ambush prey.
The two front legs of mantids are highly specialized. When hunting, mantids assume a “praying” position, folding the legs under their head. They use the front legs to strike out and capture prey. Long, sharp spines on the upper insides of these legs allow them to hold on to their prey firmly while eating it. The spines fit into a groove on the lower parts of the leg when not in use.
There are three species of mantids in Kentucky: European mantid (Mantis religiosa),
Carolina mantid (Stagmomantis Carolina), and Chinese mantid (Tenodera aridifolia sinensis).
The smaller, dusty-brown Carolina mantid is only about 2 inches long when fully grown. This mantid is a native insect. The pale green European mantid is about 3 inches in length. The large, 3- to 5-inch long, Chinese mantid is green and light brown.
The European and Chinese species were introduced in the northeast about 75 years ago as garden predators in hopes of controlling the native insect pest populations.
The female mantid will lay groups of 12 to 400 eggs in a frothy liquid that turns to a hard protective shell where they survive the winter. Small mantids emerge from this case in the spring.
Often, the first meal is a sibling because they are cannibalistic by nature. This process naturally limits the number of mantids in the area. It takes an entire summer or growing season for mantids to mature to adulthood. This is when the wings are fully developed. Mantids here have only one generation of offspring per year.
Young mantids will eat many different types of insects that are about their own size or smaller, including their siblings when food is scarce. Fruit flies, pinhead crickets, and other small insects are excellent food for young mantid nymphs. As the nymphs increase in size on their way to adulthood, they eat larger prey.
Assassin bugs are beneficial by reducing the numbers of insect pests in gardens and wooded areas. They are usually dark-colored with combinations of gray, green, and black. The most commonly seen assassin bug in Kentucky is the wheel bug, Arilus cristatus.
The wheel bug, which is 1.25 inches long, is also the largest of the assassin bugs in Kentucky. It is found in meadows and on trees and shrubs. This insect is present throughout the year, but the adult stage may be seen in the late summer.
There is a single generation per year in Kentucky. It gets its common name from the appearance of a cog-like wheel emerging from the top of the thorax. Adult wheel bugs are commonly attracted to lights near wooded areas at night
The wheel bug is a true bug and has a stout beak that it uses to feed. It is an insect predator that feeds on caterpillars, moths, and other soft-bodied insects. The front legs are enlarged and used to seize and hold its victims. The wheel bug then inserts its beak into its prey to drain the body fluids. Thus, assassin bug is a very good common name for this group of insects.
At first sight, wheel bugs appear to be a dangerous insect because of their size and weird appearance, but they are not aggressive and will try to avoid contact. However, if handled, the wheel bug will try to bite. It has been reported that the bite is painful, with the sensation lasting several minutes.
In the fall, the female wheel bug lays her eggs on small twigs of shrubs and trees. There are several dozen of these barrel-shaped eggs in a cluster. In early spring, the eggs hatch, and small red and black nymphs with long legs disperse onto surrounding trees and shrubs.
For more information about praying mantids and assassin bugs, call the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service Office at 270-685-8480, or email annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
Annette’s Tip:
Squash plants commonly wilt during the summer and die. The squash bug may have fed on the plant and transmitted bacteria that plugs the phloem, which is the food-conducting tissue in the plant. This disease is managed by controlling the insect early. Also watch for the squash vine borer, which tunnels in the stem and makes the plant wilt and die. Photos of these two pests are available at https://entomology.ca.uky.edu/ef314. Management is found on page 41 of Home Vegetable Gardening in Kentucky (ID-128) at http://daviess.ca.uky.edu/content/horticulture.
