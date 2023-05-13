Insect pests seem to get all the attention, but there are other beneficial insects besides pollinators. Identifying insects as pests or good ones is important. Two common beneficial insects found in the garden are praying mantis and ladybugs. Often the ladybugs are found with insect pests.

The praying mantis or mantids is a very efficient and deadly predator that captures and eats a wide variety of insects. They have a “neck” that allows their head to rotate 180 degrees while waiting for a meal. Camouflage coloration allows mantids to blend in with the background so the unsuspecting prey wanders into the area and is captured.

