What first comes to mind when you think of summer?
For some, it may be family/friend cookouts, Fourth of July or days out on the lake. Most of these activities have one thing in common — swimming.
Swimming is full of benefits for the mind and body, but there are some things you need to be mindful of, ensuring safety in and around water during the summer and all year round.
Whether you’re going to a pool attended by a lifeguard, neighborhood pool, a pool in the backyard or another body of water, you should make sure your child is never unattended — even for a second.
That one second is all it takes for an adolescent to be a part of the staggering statistic of drowning. Drowning happens every day in pools, natural bodies of water, toilets, bathtubs and even buckets!
According to Stop Drowning Now, 10 people drown every day, leading to 3,400 people a year. It’s one of the leading causes of accidental deaths among children of all ages and the single leading cause of injury-related deaths among children ages 1-4.
Something you could do to prevent drowning from occurring is to make sure all caregivers are CPR trained in case of an emergency. Even though this is not mandatory, it could help in lowering the drowning statistic.
According to an article published in the International Journal of Injury Control and Safety Promotion written by Lyndal Bugeja and Richard C. Franklin, 65% (52/80) of drowning deaths in children ages 0-4 were determined to have had no known presence of the four protective actions.
The four protective actions include a compliant safety barrier, caregiver supervision, water familiarization and early administration of CPR.
In this case study, the article states that only one drowning incident occurred where the four protective actions were present. This indicates that if all four actions were increased, this might have reduced drowning in this age group and setting.
Moreover, when taking caution, there are other precautions that you can take. Including ensuring the pool cover (if present) is completely removed before swimming.
Do not allow your children to walk or crawl on or play around the pool cover. Make it clear that riding a bike or other land activities around a body of water should not be done.
This could easily lead to an accident that could be prevented. Remember that floatation devices are not a substitute for supervision, make sure to stay at arm’s length of a baby.
Also, keep in mind that swimming lessons are taught to increase a child’s comfort level in the water, but they do not replace supervision. No matter how many swimming lessons your child has received, accidents can still happen.
Children get tired even if they’re strong swimmers and tend to keep swimming without noticing that they could soon become a victim of drowning.
On a lighter note, swimming is one of the best activities you can do for your overall health and wellness. Most of the time, simple movements in the water can work more muscles in the body than land exercises because of the resistance the water has.
As stated above, swim lessons do not replace adult supervision at the pool, but it can be one strong factor in reducing the drowning statistic.
Swim lessons increase the comfort and confidence one has in the water and the knowledge around water safety. Some believe that Infant Self Rescue (ISR) is the best way to teach a child how to survive in water.
On the contrary, building skills such as a strong kick, body position, buoyancy and learning the importance of breath control is what will ultimately save a child or any aged individual.
Along with these critical factors, there are other ways that water has a benefit for all. These include balance and strength, coordination, exploration and learning that can translate to other activities, communication and social skills.
With summer around the corner, it’s essential to keep safety top of mind when it comes to being in and around water. Be aware of the dangers swimming unsupervised can bring and the benefits of learning how to swim and water play has on an individual.
The more knowledgeable you are about water safety, the more fun you will have!
After all, swimming in pools, oceans and other bodies of water is what contributes to the fun and memories made during summer adventures.
Mackenzie Morris is the aquatics supervisor at the Owensboro Health Healthpark.
