While waiting for spring and warmer days, prepare for managing the lawn.
Best practices for the lawn include mowing and avoiding fertilizer applications in the spring. These tips protect the environment and may save money.
Before starting to mow, make sure the mower blade is sharp. Have it sharpened now and ready to go. A dull blade tears the leaves making the lawn look ragged. This also makes the lawn more susceptible to disease.
In addition, a dull blade increases the fuel used by the mower. It is highly recommended to sharpen the blade four to six times per year for a better lawn.
The mowing height recommended for tall fescue is 2 to 3 inches; for Kentucky bluegrass the height is 2 to 2.5 inches. Mowing at the best height for the grass encourages a deeper root system, which helps protect the lawn against drought and weeds.
If your mower has a fixed, all-year height, set it at 2.5 inches. However, if the deck height is easily adjusted, set it at 1.5 to 2 inches for the first several mowings.
The shorter mowing height removes a lot of winter-burned, brown leaves. Exposing more dark green growth transforms the lawn into the most uniform, attractive one in the neighborhood. Then move the height up to 2.5 inches.
When summer arrives, protect the grass from summer heat and drought injury by raising the mower deck height to 3 or 3.5 inches. However, remember that extra high grass, especially tall fescue, tends to fall over and mat down during hot summer weather, causing increased summer disease problems.
Another best practice is to mow often so that only one-third of the grass blade is removed at any one time. Removing too much leaf tissue at once decreases spring root growth and summer drought tolerance and increases weed and disease problems. During the spring, the lawn may need to be mowed twice a week.
Mowing off more than 50% of the leaves at one time causes scalping, resulting in increased weed competition and death of some grass plants during the hot summer.
With all of the mowing, what should be done with the grass clippings? Leaving them on the lawn saves time, money, and energy since the person mowing the lawn doesn’t have to stop and empty the bagger or buy trash bags. Clippings also add free fertilizer to the lawn, possibly as much as 25% of the lawn’s annual nutrient needs. Remember, grass clippings are not accepted in the garbage.
Grass clippings do not increase thatch. Clippings contain 75 to 85% water and decompose quickly. Thatch is a tight, intermingled organic layer of dead and living shoots, stems, and roots that develop between the green leaves and soil surface. About a half-inch of thatch is normal.
It helps moderate temperature extremes and provides a cushion effect at the soil surface. A lawn of tall fescue grass generally does not have a serious thatch problem.
Short grass clippings decompose faster. A mulching mower or blade, while not necessary, does cut or shred the leaves into small fragments.
Collecting grass clippings may be necessary when the grass is tall and normal mowing tends to windrow the clippings, smothering the grass underneath. The collected clippings can be used as a mulch around ornamentals and between garden rows to a depth of 1 inch. Do not mulch with clippings from lawns that were treated with an herbicide to control weeds or contain seed heads of weeds.
Early spring or fall is a good time to aerify a lawn if the soil is compacted. The soil is considered compacted if you are not able to push a pocketknife blade into moist soil with your thumb, gently. Plugs of soil must be removed to be beneficial.
As a note, most lawns do not require aerification because there is not enough traffic to compact the soil.
A best management practice for the fall is to apply nitrogen to the lawn. It is tempting to apply it in the spring. With a fall application, the grass develops a deep root system in the fall and becomes very dense to crowd out spring weeds. Avoid spring nitrogen applications because it promotes excessive grass growth but not root growth.
Remember, no more than one-third to one-half of leaf material should be removed at one time, which may result in mowing twice a week. Lush growth also makes the grass more susceptible to lawn diseases.
For more information about lawn management tips, contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-685-8480 or annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu. “Considering the Environment in the Maintenance of Your Kentucky Lawn: A Season by Season Approach” is available at http://www2.ca.uky.edu/agcomm/pubs/ID/ID222/ID222.pdf or at the Extension Office.
Annette’s TipsCrabgrass begins to germinate when the soil temperature is between 57 and 64 degrees at the 1-inch soil level. The UK Ag Weather website, http://wwwagwx.ca.uky.edu/agwx.html, provides a map with soil temperatures from across Kentucky. A good rule of thumb is to make sure the pre-emergent herbicide is applied by the time forsythia shrubs begin to drop their blooms. The herbicide needs to be applied again about one month later. Try to use a pre-emergence crabgrass preventer without nitrogen. Read and follow label directions. Only specific herbicides for crabgrass prevention can be used when seeding a new lawn without damaging the seedlings. Do not apply the crabgrass herbicide before a heavy rain because it may wash away thus carrying it off target.
