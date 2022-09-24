Some names carry with them a powerful legacy. Everyone knows the names Gandhi and Hitler but both conjure very different pictures.
Jesus’ disciples left incredible legacies as well. Peter is remembered for his big mouth being both his greatest enemy and his greatest gift. There was also Judas who is remembered as the betrayer.
It has always struck me that the disciples lived, ate, and ministered with Jesus for several years alongside Judas, yet they never expected him to be the betrayer. In fact, Judas was a trusted voice to the other disciples.
He even served as the treasurer, a role that would only have been given to someone they believed to have integrity.
Yet warning signs were all over Judas’ life. He was not simply a betrayer, Judas was a thief.
Under the guise of a phony philanthropy, he robbed the Son of God throughout His ministry.
The gospels tell us about a time Jesus was eating dinner at the house of Simon the leper alongside Lazarus and Martha. Martha’s sister, Mary, interrupted dinner to break a flask of expensive ointment on Jesus’ feet and wipe his feet with her hair.
While this may seem strange to us, Jesus understood. She anointed him in preparation for burial and to show that Jesus was worth more than expensive perfume (Matthew 26:10-12). This was an act of worship!
But, as usual, the disciples condemned what Jesus commended.
Judas spoke up, “Why was this ointment not sold for three hundred denarii and given to the poor” (John 12:5)? Three hundred denarii was around a whole year’s wages.
This was some nice perfume! The other disciples became indignant and followed Judas’ lead in scolding the woman (Mark 14:4-5).
Judas had convinced the disciples that his primary concern was for the poor.
In fact, he convinced them he cared about the poor more than Jesus did! Judas presented this woman’s act of devotion as a missed opportunity for charity. But, we learn, Judas was only looking out for himself!
John 12:6 reminds us, “He said this, not because he cared about the poor, but because he was a thief, and having charge of the moneybag he used to help himself to what was put into it.”
This is a lesson for all of us. We must beware of phony philanthropy.
The spirit of Judas is alive and well in many ministries, organizations, and movements that present themselves as concerned for the poor, yet are only interested in enriching themselves.
Many will come in Jesus’ name concerned only with their bank account.
We must even consider our own motives in serving others. Jesus warned in his parables about how the deceitfulness of riches can choke our faith and make us unfruitful (Matthew 13:22).
Some names simply tell a story on their own. Judas will forever be remembered in infamy as both a betrayer and a thief. He wanted others to think he was concerned for the poor. Yet he had no concern for the humble Savior before him. He would sell him out for a small amount of silver as an act of rejection. But Mary would give her all to Jesus as an act of worship.
Jesus said of Mary, “Truly, I say to you, wherever this gospel is proclaimed in the whole world, what she has done will also be told in memory of her” (Matthew 26:13).
Mary is remembered for her faith.
Judas is remembered for his fraud.
May we be mindful of the deceitfulness of riches, the reality of phony philanthropy, and may we model the faith of Mary who’s act of devotion is still told in memory of her.
