“The works of the flesh are … enmity, strife, jealousy, fits of anger, rivalries, dissensions, divisions, envy … and things like these.” — Galatians 5:19.
“…The fruit of the Spirit is love, peace, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, self-control.” — Galatians 5:22.
The measure of true maturity is not in how much you do, how much you make, your friend group or how successful you are. The true measure is in the fruit of the Spirit.
Your growth will largely be determined by who influences you — whether they display the fruit of the Spirit or the fruit of the flesh. It is amazing the impact peaceful, kind and loving believers have. Conversely, the angry, condescending and critical ones have a large impact as well.
It has been said, “You become what you listen to.” One time, I asked a mature pastor about a famous talk show host. He responded with, “Although I agree with many of his conclusions, I am self-righteous and sarcastic enough without any help.”
Be careful with those who agree with you the most. It can be alluring and fun to listen to people boldly articulate your views on social, political or religious issues, while creatively demeaning those on the other side. This is a type of fun you need to avoid. While it may embolden you, it will not make you more wise, influential or persuasive.
Also, beware of those that suffer from “inerrancy syndrome.” These people think they are always right. It is like they are doing us a favor by setting us straight on any topic they talk about. Remember the Proverb, “A fool loves airing his own opinion.”
When you are watching the “news,” scrolling social media, reading a book, listening to a podcast or watching a talk show, ask yourself these questions:
Are they loving, kind and gentle?
Are they more affirming or more critical of others?
Are they quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry? — or — Are they quick to speak, slow to listen and quick to become angry?
Do they maintain a following by tearing others down or building others up?
Do they seem to create an atmosphere of drama and division, or one of unity?
Does listening or reading them promote peace, kindness and understanding?
Do I feel compelled to pray about what they are addressing or encouraged to argue with those who disagree?
Do they influence me to love the lost and struggling or do they make me angry at them?
While none of us are perfect, examine the fruit of those you follow. Are they producing the fruit of the Spirit or the fruit of the flesh?
I was reading a book and was really troubled by one section of it. I showed it to a mature friend, and he said, “There are bones in every catfish.” I am able to learn and grow from a book, even if I don’t agree with everything in it. We can learn from the Bereans. They are best known for studying the Bible for themselves and not just accepting everything teachers told them. There is only one perfect book — the Bible.
Now, the challenge. Think about the news programs, podcasts, social media, talk shows and books you are digesting. They will inevitably influence you and your relationships. If necessary, shift your diet to resources that are helpful in your desire to bear true fruit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.