Beyond the mat: Moore finds purpose in yoga

Julie Moore, founder and owner of Embody, also known as Moore Yoga, leads an Embodiment Flow class Wednesday in her studio behind her home in Owensboro.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Owensboro native Julie Moore always stayed active while growing up, but it wasn’t until 20 years ago that she “stumbled” into her first yoga class.

“Honestly, I went because … intellectually I knew the benefits of yoga, (and) I was personally withholding some pretty deep stress and overwhelm in my life, too,” Moore, 45, said, “so I wanted to see the benefits of (yoga).”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.