Beyond the mat: Moore finds purpose in yoga

Owensboro native Julie Moore always stayed active while growing up, but it wasn’t until 20 years ago that she “stumbled” into her first yoga class.
“Honestly, I went because … intellectually I knew the benefits of yoga, (and) I was personally withholding some pretty deep stress and overwhelm in my life, too,” Moore, 45, said, “so I wanted to see the benefits of (yoga).”
Moore also felt it was “a great way to move my body” during lunch breaks.
But when Moore was pregnant with her first child, she felt she needed a change.
“I just had this very overwhelming deep-seated knowing that I wanted to make sure that I was showing up as the best version of myself for myself, but also for (my son),” Moore said, “and also at the same time, I had some deep knowings that I probably wasn’t always doing that.”
Moore said that is what “kick-started” her back into more physical movement and activity.
“It was not so much about the yoga; it was more about strength training and getting my heart rate up and more intense practices,” she said. “But by the time I had my second child, I noticed that my physical body had changed, which was great. But for my mental load, not so much.”
It was during a doctor’s appointment that Moore realized she wasn’t breathing properly, which eventually led her back to the path of yoga and exploring it more diligently.
“I think learning about breath and how I was not breathing was definitely a pivotal moment in my life, for sure,” she said.
Within a year, Moore did her first teacher training and began learning the benefits of breathwork and movements.
In 2015, she began teaching classes under the Moore Yoga banner at different studios before offering classes in a space behind her home — which has been used for private and one-on-one sessions — in a more full-time capacity.
“I just became so passionate … about how it transformed my life and how I was seeing it connect for other people that I just kind of decided to jump in and let it be what I do all the time,” Moore said.
Her business has since been rebranded as Embody, which Moore said best describes what yoga “has been for me on my journey.”
“Our bodies just have this wealth of information and knowledge to share; we just don’t often give ourselves the time and space to check-in to get acquainted or reacquainted,” she said. “Yoga is this movement of breath and body, or mind-body-spirit, and you can take that in a multitude of ways (which) depends on your personal practice and what (that) union is for you. But it was this return of my breath getting back into my body and learning how to use movement, meditation, breathwork and mindfulness as a way to stay present.
“The word ‘embody’ is really authentic to me and how this process has shown up in my life.”
Outside her studio, Moore also uses her skills to teach mindfulness and movement at Girls Inc. and breathwork mindfulness movement at TrueNorth Treatment Center.
For Moore, finding a home in yoga “has not been a quick ride” but has been well worth it.
“It’s been a slow roll evolution and dedication practice,” she said, “but I would say … that my work and my life feels really purposeful. Every day I get to wake up … reflecting on: ‘What is it that I need today? How can I show up for myself and the people around me in ways that support alignment and connection?’
“... It leads to something beyond my yoga mat.”
