Catalogs and online advertisements are piquing our interest in spring flowering bulbs in the middle of summer. Planning for the next year allows time for exploring new types of flowers from bulbs. Some of my favorites are the minor bulbs. They are small in size but create impact when planted in groups. Several even bloom in late winter. Remember, they need to be planted in the fall.

The generic term “bulb” is used to refer to a group of plants that have different food storage structures to support life until the plant’s life cycle begins again. Different storage structures characterized by botanists are bulb, corm, tuber, tuberous root, and rhizome.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.