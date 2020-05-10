Most people would probably say that 2020 isn’t the best year to start a business.
But it’s turned out to be a great year for the Owensboro-based Big Turkey Foot Coffee Co.
The partners — Hadley and Reid Wilson and Kelsey Skaggs and Ian Clark — launched the business on New Year’s Day.
And they’re already selling coffee as far away as California and Georgia.
John Mayer isn’t a partner.
But the company wouldn’t be the same without him.
John Mayer is, well, a turkey who lives on the Wilson’s Turkey Hill Farm.
Hadley Wilson says the name was sort of an accident.
Clark wanted to call the business Big Foot Coffee, she said.
“But there were so many things named Big Foot and somebody already had Bigfoot.com,” Wilson said. “So, I suggested Big Turkey Foot, because our turkey has big feet.”
Clark said, “There were 35 to 40 Bigfoot coffees and roasters.”
The turkey name “started out as kind of a joke,” he said. “But people are definitely curious about the name.”
Wilson said Clark wanted a hippie vibe with a peace symbol.
And a turkey footprint resembles a peace symbol, she said.
Clark is the company’s coffee roaster.
“I started roasting in 2014-15,” he said. “I travel a lot and I seek out different coffee shops in cities I visit. After a while, I wanted to start roasting my own coffee.”
Clark spent a few years as a border patrol agent in Texas.
“I went to quite a few unique places with the border patrol,” he said. “But there wasn’t a lot of good coffee along the border. Craft coffee still wasn’t that big back then. But I was close to San Antonio and Austin. And that’s a unique area for food.”
Wilson said, “When Ian came back to Owensboro, he started roasting his own coffee. The Lure and Gene’s Health Food were customers then. But he got on at the fire department and didn’t have as much time for the business. He told my husband about it and we decided to become partners.”
She said, “We ordered a $22,000 custom-built medium-sized roaster and got it around Christmas. We installed it in Gene’s (Health Food’s) new place and made our first batch on New Year’s Day.”
Clark said, “Importers will send me samples of their coffee. I look for something the average coffee drinker will like. I don’t get too crazy with it. I want something that people will enjoy several times a day and still want more tomorrow.”
He said, “My favorite is our Adventure Fuel Signature Blend. It can be used as an espresso.”
Wilson said, “Our beans have come from Peru, Ethiopia, Guatemala and Jamaica. There are only two barrels of the Jamaican beans are in the United States and Ian managed to get one of them.”
Big Turkey Foot Coffee “is really good,” she said. “Gene’s can’t keep it in stock. We roast it and deliver it the same day.”
The coffee has such low acid that it doesn’t need creamer, Wilson said.
“It’s how coffee should taste,” she said. “We’ve had great feedback from our customers.”
Wilson said, “We may have to purchase a large roaster. We want to do cold brew and that would need a bigger space than we have at Gene’s. We’re considering our own brick-and-mortar location.”
She said, “We’ve put a lot of blood, sweat, tears and money into this. We’re enjoying the small town atmosphere. But we’re starting to ship to other states like California and Georgia. And a Christian hunting show wants to use our coffee on the show.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.