Looks like the Windy Hollow Biscuit House, which opened in May, will be on TV soon.
Evelyn Miller, one of the owners, said on Facebook that a crew from the Food Network show “America’s Best Restaurants” will be there Jan. 27 to film an episode.
The building at 630 Emory Drive also houses Pamir Afghan Cuisine, the city’s first Afghan restaurant, on Saturday and Sunday nights.
• Looks like Bell Bank is busy getting its new Owensboro location at 234 Frederica St. (formerly the Alorica Building) in shape.
Building permits show $510,000 for electrical work on the third, fourth and fifth floors and $675,500 for heating and air conditioning on the same floors.
• A lot of dirt work is underway on the old Texas Gas property at Frederica Street and Tamarack Road.
But no building permits have been issued, and Gulfstream Development hasn’t made any announcements.
• Five Below, which has two Owensboro locations, plans to open more than 200 new stores this year.
And the company said it also plans to convert more than 400 stores to its new Five Beyond format — an in-store shop featuring higher-priced items.
In March, Five Below announced plans for a total of 3,500 locations.
It now has more than 1,300 stores in 42 states.
• The state said this week that General Fund receipts were up 3.3% in December.
And they’re up 9.2% for the first half of the fiscal year.
Road Fund receipts were up 9% in December and 3.4% for the first six months of the fiscal year.
So both are on pace for a good year.
