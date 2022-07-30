Hugh and Lisa Bittel have built a following around their Masonville roadside farm stand at 7095 U.S. Highway 231.
Hugh and Lisa Bittel have built a following around their Masonville roadside farm stand at 7095 U.S. Highway 231.
When they’re not selling watermelon or sweet corn, they’re having a laugh with one of their customers.
And those relationships began 21 years ago by “having too many tomatoes from the garden out back.”
“I put a card table under a tree with our tomatoes and within an hour they were all gone,” Lisa Bittel said.
The next year the Bittels added sweet corn to sell with the tomatoes.
“We put up one of those cheap canopies, and every year we’d lose two or three of them from a storm,” Lisa Bittel said. “But then we just kept building.”
The Bittels now dedicate 15 acres to growing produce beyond tomatoes and sweet corn. The garden includes white cucumbers, squash, zucchini, cantaloupe, green beans, eggplants, watermelon and fresh-cut flowers.
And it’s only been in the past six or seven years that the Bittels have begun manning the stand.
Initially, they solely relied on their red “honor system” box into which people could drop their money or checks.
“We’re not always out here, but what we learned from being out here is people need change (for larger bills),” Lisa Bittel said.
When the Bittels aren’t there, the “honor system” box allows the stand to remain open.
“Our customers generally understand the honor system, so it’s open 24 hours, seven days a week that way,” Hugh Bittel said.
Hugh said they also pride themselves on their prices, which have been the same since 2020.
“People need a break,” Hugh Bittel said. “And Lisa and I made up our minds to say, ‘Let’s do it,’ ” Hugh Bittel said.
During most of those years of expanding their produce stand, Hugh Bittel was still raising tobacco.
He stopped in 2019.
Hugh Bittel said tobacco was no longer a profitable venture, and he now concentrates on the produce side of the farm while renting out his remaining 200 acres for crops.
“I tell everybody that I didn’t quit tobacco; tobacco quit me,” Hugh Bittel said.
Along with their fruits and vegetables, the Bittels’ roadside market has unique features such as a repurposed truck bed that’s now a flower stand, a farm cat named Queen B that hitches rides on the John Deere Gator and mannequins that are randomly placed for conversation starters.
But for the Bittels, it’s about growing fresh produce and keeping their customers returning.
“Our men start at daybreak picking these vegetables every day,” Hugh Bittel said. “The sweet corn and watermelon that are here today won’t be here tomorrow. It will all be fresh.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
