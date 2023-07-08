There was a time when Hugh Bittel and his brother farmed 2,000 acres, growing tobacco and other crops.
At one time, he was co-owner of Big Independent Tobacco Warehouse, manager of the Owensboro Tobacco Warehouse and president of the Owensboro Tobacco Board of Trade.
But these days, Bittel, 70, is enjoying growing vegetables for the roadside market in front of his house at 7095 U.S. 231 — just south of Masonville.
He was one of the partners in the Daviess County Tomato Growers experiment in 1989, trying to determine if tomatoes could be an alternative crop for tobacco.
So Bittel knows how to grow vegetables.
His wife, Lisa, said the market, which now includes five tents, mannequins and odds and ends collected through the years, began with one bucket of tomatoes being sold for a dime each in the front yard in 2001.
And for 22 years, the Bittels, who will have been married 47 years in November, have used the honor system for payments.
Prices are posted, and there’s a locked box with a slit for shoving in money.
It’s worked well, Hugh Bittel says.
“We were out of town one weekend,” he said. “And when we got back, I checked, and the money in the box was exactly right for what had been taken.
“Some come back later to pay. One person came in and said, ‘I owe you $12 from last year.’ ”
The Bittels enjoy meeting the shoppers and talking with them.
But they don’t want to spend all day at the market, which is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
So, they trust the folks who stop by.
“We’ve had the same prices since 2020,” Lisa Bittel said.
“I’ve had a good life, and I want to give back,” her husband said. “People are struggling. I want to help them with good, fresh produce.”
“Our tomatoes are $2.50 a pound,” Lisa Bittel said. “I was in a store, I won’t say where, the other day and they were $5 a pound.”
Through the years, the Bittels have met people from states as far away as Arizona and New Hampshire, who have stopped to get vegetables.
“Some people from Florida have family in the area,” Lisa Bittel said. “They stop every time they come to visit family and get vegetables to take back.”
They’ve also met folks from Germany and Sweden.
The bed from a red 1957 Chevrolet pickup with Ohio County license plates has become a flower stand.
Lisa Bittel grows sunflowers and other flowers for the roadside market.
Her husband has 15 acres of sweet corn.
“I plant sweet corn 28 times a year into October,” Hugh Bittel said. “I have fresh corn every day into October.”
They also have tomatoes, eggplants, cumbers, cantaloupes, watermelons, squash, green beans and okra.
But last weekend’s weather damaged the crops and the buildings on the farm.
“We had 11 inches of rain and golfball-sized hail,” Hugh Bittel said. “It tore up everything, knocked out a window at the house, damaged roofs, knocked holes in the plants.”
But new crops are coming in.
Just looking at everything in the stand can take awhile.
There are old signs, mannequins, old cabinets, fairy houses, bird cages and a lot more.
“We collect and repair things and repurpose them,” Hugh Bittel said, pointing to a hubcap with a mirror in the middle.
Queen B, an 11-year-old cat, hangs out at the market most days.
There are six barn cats and four kittens on the farm the Bittels bought at an auction in December 1989.
Two workers from Mexico help with the farm.
“One has been with us 15 years,” Hugh Bittel said.
He has six classic vehicles in showroom condition in buildings on the farm.
Some he restored. Some he bought restored.
There’s a 1957 Chevrolet Bel-Air, a 2007 Shelby GT 500, a 1970 Mach I Cobra Jet, a 1965 Mustang Fastback, a 1973 Mercury Cougar and a 1946 Ford pickup truck.
“I have six grandchildren,” Bittel said. “When I die, each of them gets a vehicle.”
“I’ll be dead,” Bittel said with a laugh. “They can work it out.”
