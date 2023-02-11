Every year, Americans set aside the month of February to remember and reflect on the contributions that people of African descent have made to our country.
Why we chose the shortest month to remember the longest wrong is beyond me. All I know is I don’t like that one bit.
According the The Witness, a diverse online collective addressing the concerns of the Black community through a Christian lens, the event was predicated by Negro History Week, which began in 1926.
It was designed to coincide with the birthdays Frederick Douglass, a former slave and an American social reformer, and Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president of the United States and the emancipator of American slaves.
Negro History Week is credited to Harvard-trained historian, Carter G. Woodson.
In 1976, during the bicentennial of the United States, then President Gerald R. Ford expanded the event into the full month of February.
President Ford said that the country needed to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.”
Not everyone has agreed with President Ford, nor with his many successors and sympathizers who believe the importance of celebrating, remembering, and honoring Black Americans to be crucial to the continuing success of the democratic experiment.
Objections abound, per usual. And one wonders why.
“Black History Month, also known as African-American History Month, has received criticism from both blacks and people of other races,” according to the Witness website. “Some argue it is unfair to devote an entire month to a single people group. Others contend that we should celebrate Black history throughout the entire year. Setting aside only one month, they say, gives people license to neglect this past for the other 11 months.”
To be frank, the criticism I hear often is, “Why don’t we have a White History Month?”
Black History Month is to celebrate the accomplishments and contributions of Black Americans. We do that for white Americans every day, so much so that when we’re all invited to be intentional about our celebration of Black history, some white Americans balk and push back, which is evidence of the point: we have institutionalized our celebration of whiteness (and mostly male whiteness, at that!).
Calls to celebrate white history imply that, absent a specified month to honor black Americans, we would somehow have a state of equality.
In so many words, they are saying, “It’s unfair that we recognize the accomplishments of African Americans but never white people.”
Sociologist Daniel Hirschman writes, “One of the most pernicious forms of contemporary racism is the attempt to downplay how much inequality remains — economic inequality, political inequality, but also symbolic inequality, an inequality of respect and recognition.”
A quick glance through social media and mainstream news stories will demonstrate to you that America — and our own town — still has a very serious race problem.
Race is a real distinction and racism is a real epidemic, even though neither is biological. You can’t get rid of them by simply pretending they don’t exist. There is no such thing as colorblind. And there shouldn’t be. We must honor one another. We must also hold one another accountable to our history so that it doesn’t get repeated.
Which it does. Daily.
Celebrate the historic leaders of the Black American community; honor the gift of inclusion and embrace that graces interracial relationships, some of which yield biracial children; become a faithful steward of the responsibility you have to work for racial equality; fight against the impulse to preserve a sense of superiority or dominance of white persons and fight for racial justice instead; create awareness for your family and yourself, and teach your children about the necessity of inclusivity; remember that Black history is OUR history, not just “theirs”; get rid of such “us” and “them” language and see yourself as a part of a diverse tapestry of the global American heritage that unites us all in our gorgeous dignity of diversity and difference.
If you are a religious or spiritual person, then you already know that racial and ethnic diversity is a divine expression of God’s own beauty and longing for equality.
God created diversity.
Let us not try to destroy that creation, but continue it instead, not with tolerance, but with acceptance, with inclusion, with understanding, with embrace.
