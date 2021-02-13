Every year, Americans set aside the month of February to remember and reflect on the contributions that people of African descent have made to our country.
Why we chose the shortest month to remember the longest wrong is beyond me. All I know is I don’t like that one bit.
According the The Witness, a diverse online collective addressing the concerns of the Black community through a Christian lens, the event was predicated by Negro History Week, which began in 1926. It was designed to coincide with the birthdays Frederick Douglass, a former slave and an American social reformer, and Abraham Lincoln, the 16th president of the United States and the emancipator of American slaves.
Negro History Week is credited to Harvard-trained historian, Carter G. Woodson.
In 1976, during the bicentennial of the United States, then President Gerald R. Ford expanded the event into the full month of February.
President Ford said that the country needed to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.”
Not everyone has agreed with President Ford, nor with his many successors and sympathizers who believe the importance of celebrating, remembering, and honoring Black Americans to be crucial to the continuing success of the democratic experiment.
Objections abound, per usual. And one wonders why.
“Black History Month, also known as African-American History Month, has received criticism from both Blacks and people of other races.”
According to the Witness website. “Some argue it is unfair to devote an entire month to a single people group. Others contend that we should celebrate Black history throughout the entire year. Setting aside only one month, they say, gives people license to neglect this past for the other 11 months.”
To be frank, the criticism I hear often is, “Why don’t we have a White History Month?”, which is akin to the criticism I often heard during “Celebrate the Gifts of Women Sunday,” while ministering to Presbyterian congregations for nearly 20 years: “Why don’t we have a Men’s Sunday?”
These questions, and their close cousin “What’s wrong with being proud of being white or of being male?” sometimes come from people who sincerely, albeit reductionistically, think racial and gender equality should mean identical treatment for all racial and gender groups.
This kind of thinking, however, is what you might expect to hear from the self- proclaimed “alt-right” and “White Pride” groups on the one hand and those engaging in toxic masculinity and abusive white male privilege, on the other.
America has a serious race and male-privilege problem.
Jenee Desmond-Harris of Vox writes, “ ‘White pride’ is what fueled alt-right leader Richard Spencer to tweet during the 2017 Super Bowl that he was cheering for the Patriots to win because of their ‘three white wide-receivers,’ and because they’re ‘consistently the NFL’s whitest team.’ He celebrated afterward with, ‘For the white race, it’s never over.’ ”
Trouble is, this ideology doesn’t just live on Twitter.
Twitter is us and we are Twitter. And it is painful to acknowledge and even more painful to address these enduring racist and gender-based inequalities, but we must, in short, because they are in fact enduring, and are showing signs of worsening.
The American fever comprised of alt-right supremacist fringe groups has reached a boiling point.
And we are only less than a year from the deaths of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd, to name only two Black Americans who died in police-related incidents.
This is not 1619, when the first 20 African slaves were brought ashore in Jamestown. But it’s sometime’s hard to tell.
So let me address the question I hear asked (too often, glibly): Why don’t we have a White History Month?
Black History Month is to celebrate the accomplishments and contributions of Black Americans. We do that for white Americans every day, so much so that when we’re all invited to be intentional about our celebration of Black history, some white Americans balk and push back, which is evidence of the point: We have institutionalized our celebration of whiteness (and mostly male whiteness, at that!).
In the words of sociologist Daniel Hirschman, “We institutionalize the celebration of white Americans in the names of our businesses, our buildings, our towns, and streets, our schools and universities, our prestigious awards, and more.”
Calls to celebrate white history imply that, absent a specified month to honor Black Americans, we would somehow have a state of equality.
In so many words, they are saying, “It’s unfair that we recognize the accomplishments of African Americans but never white people.”
Hirschman writes, “One of the most pernicious forms of contemporary racism is the attempt to downplay how much inequality remains — economic inequality, political inequality, but also symbolic inequality, an inequality of respect and recognition.”
A quick glance through social media and mainstream news stories will demonstrate to you that America — and our own town — still has a very serious race problem.
Race is a real distinction and racism is a real epidemic, even though neither is biological. You can’t get rid of them by simply pretending they don’t exist. There is no such thing as colorblind. And there shouldn’t be. We must honor one another. We must also hold one another accountable to our history so that it doesn’t get repeated.
Which it does. Daily.
Celebrate the historic leaders of the Black American community; honor the gift of inclusion and embrace that graces interracial relationships; become a faithful steward of the responsibility you have to work for racial equality; fight against the impulse to preserve a sense of superiority or dominance of white persons and fight for racial justice instead; create awareness for your family and yourself, and teach your children about the necessity of inclusivity; remember that Black History is OUR history, not just “theirs”; get rid of such “us” and “them” language and see yourself as a part of a diverse tapestry of the global American heritage that unites us all in our gorgeous dignity of diversity and difference.
If you are a religious or spiritual person, then you already know that racial and ethnic diversity is a divine expression of God’s own beauty and longing for equality.
God created diversity. Let us not try to destroy that creation, but continue it instead, not with tolerance, but with acceptance, with inclusion, with understanding, with embrace.
Dr. Jonathan Eric Carroll, KLPC, NCPC, NCCE, is a state-licensed mental health professional, is an ACPE psychotherapist, and is the Founder of The Clinic @ The Montgomery, a center for therapy, parenting coordination, custody evaluation, and business consulting in downtown Owensboro. Dr. Carroll serves also as the Grief Therapist for seven funeral homes in the region. Visit www.themontgomeryclinic.com.
