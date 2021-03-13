The Rev. Maurice “Gator” Blanchard of Louisville has been called as associate pastor of Unity Fellowship, 625 Allen St. His work will be primarily virtual and will include both preaching and pastoral care responsibilities.
Blanchard holds a Masters of Divinity degree from Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary.
He was the architect of Cooperative Baptist Fellowship’s Affirming LGBTQ Network and currently serves as co-chair of the group. He has previously worked with the Campaign for Southern Equality, the Human Rights Campaign, and served on the Fairness Campaign Coordinating Council in Kentucky.
He and his husband, Dominique James, are both civil rights activists, perhaps, best known as plaintiffs in the landmark Supreme Court case that legalized same-sex marriage in the United States.
Unity Fellowship streams its Sunday services at 10:15 a.m. on its website — unityfellowshipowb.org — and its Facebook page.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
