Roger Willoughby, a volunteer with Shepherd’s Hand, looks through the boxes of food items Tuesday before they’re distributed at the weekly drive-thru at the Father’s House, 3031 Bittel Road. Shepherd’s Hand was founded eight years ago as a clothing ministry by Gwen Bennett. Two years ago, Bennett added the food ministry, which has grown from serving 19 families to more than 150. Shepherd’s Hand is its own ministry but operates out of the Father’s House church.