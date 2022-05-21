On Tuesday, vehicles were lined up along Bittel Road shortly before noon waiting to be served by the Shepherd’s Hand.
It’s the day that food boxes are distributed by the faith-based ministry that operates out of The Father’s House church, 3031 Bittel Road.
The volunteers — many of whom are retired seniors and attend different churches — pre-assembled 140 banana boxes with nonperishable food items and hygiene products earlier in the morning.
“It’s quite possible we’ll make another 20 or so boxes before the day’s over,” volunteer Roger Willoughby said. “Once these are done, we just build them as we have to.”
Willoughby added that they never know week to week what they will have. This week’s boxes included items such as spaghetti, pasta sauce, cans of Vienna sausage and toilet paper.
“It’s whatever the Lord gives us,” said Willoughby, who’s been volunteering for a year and a half.
Shepherd’s Hand was founded eight years ago by Gwen Bennett as a clothing ministry.
Bennett said it was in January 2020 that the ministry expanded into food boxes, prompted by one of the clothing clients needing food for the four grandchildren she was raising.
“At that time, we were not doing food and were not planning on it,” said Bennett about how the food ministry was sparked by a single need. “But before she left that day, we were able to put together a couple car loads of food for her. She had two teenagers and a set of twin babies she was trying to feed. And when she called, she was just desperate.”
From there, the food ministry has grown from serving 19 families to averaging 640 per month.
And because the ministry has been set up as a drive-thru, it was only totally shut down for two weeks during the pandemic.
Bennett said COVID-19 contributed to the increase in need but there have been other factors as well.
“One of the things — and one of the reasons I started this — was for people raising other people’s kids; we have one gentleman who has six grandsons he’s raising, and now I think he’s added two granddaughters to that. And he’s 70. My vision was to help people like that and seniors. That’s where I see the most need.”
The donations come from various sources — even from other food banks when there is an “overflow,” Bennett said.
But in recent months, meat donations have been harder to come by.
“The meat has pretty well dried up,” Bennett said. “We’re having a food supply shortage right now, and a lot of the pantries are feeling it. Until the last month, meat has never been an issue with us.”
Waiting in Tuesday’s drive-thru line was Melissa Rearden of Owensboro.
Rearden, who is raising two grandchildren, said her brother told her about the ministry around a year ago, and she’s been coming weekly ever since.
“It’s been a miracle because my husband is retired, and he just works part-time; there have been times when we’ve been very low on stuff, so this really helps to let us get through (the month),” Rearden said.
And as grocery prices have significantly gone up over the past year, the food ministry is aiding in offsetting the rising costs.
Dorothy McDaniel of Owensboro said Shepherd’s Hand has made a difference for her family since she started coming regularly six weeks ago.
“With the prices of everything this day and time, every little bit helps,” McDaniel said. “It cuts down on your grocery expenses.”
Volunteer Lisa McMahan had the task Tuesday of collecting names, phone numbers and other information from those waiting in line.
“It’s a blessing to give,” said McMahan, who’s been a volunteer for a year and a half. “God gives us the produce and the products for those boxes every week. We tell them Jesus loves them and that things can look up. With God in it, it can always get better.”
The Shepherd’s Hand food ministry is open to anyone and no pre-registration is necessary. People can line up in their vehicles starting at noon Tuesdays, with distribution beginning 30 minutes later.
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
