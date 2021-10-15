Downtown Owensboro will have two events to keep the community entertained this weekend.
On Saturday, the city’s first Bloktoberfest will take place on Second Street from noon to 5 p.m.
“This is the first on many magnitudes,” said Palmer Dempsey, the tap room manager of Mile Wide Beer Co. and one of the co-organizers of the event. “This is the first Bloktoberfest celebration that we have ever done as a festival. It’s the first time we’ve ever had one in Owensboro where we shut (Second Street) down and had it between two blocks.”
The festivities will include food and beverages, authentic German cuisine and beers, menu specials at participating Second Street restaurants, local art and jewelry vendors, two stages of live music featuring Ratskeller Band, Vinyl Groove, Insulated Music, Craig Gerdes Band, and Soul N The Pocket.
Dempsey said that the festival is an “all local business venture,” teaming up with other Second Street businesses such as The Pub on Second, Brasher’s Lil’ Nashville and The Famous Bistro. Sponsors for the event include Jagoe Homes, The Staton Foundation, and Limestone Bank.
Mugs will also be for sale, where all proceeds will be donated to a good cause.
“This is all going to ‘On A Good Note,’ ” Dempsey said. “It’s a charity that was set up during the pandemic. It’s whole premise is to give back to local service industries workers and musicians throughout this pandemic. It really fits because the idea of this (event) is trying to really help all the Second St. businesses.”
On Sunday, RiverPark will debut an activity that is certain to keep folks on their toes.
Furst Wurst Brat-N-Beer-Lympics, an indoor obstacle course themed event, will take place from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.
“We had really great success with our Putt-Putt Scramble that happened downtown and we thought we could do something like this — but let’s do it with an obstacle course,” said Grae Greer, director of marketing and education. “We have this giant building — let’s do something with it that’s super interactive.”
While the event will have alcohol and sausages on the menu, along with entertainment by Friends the Band, Greer said that participants will go through the entire RiverPark facility, which she claims will be “chaotic” but “fun.” Some of the activities will require some type of physical activity but it doesn’t require one to be an athlete.
“There’s a reason why it’s called ‘Furst Wurst,’ ” Greer said. “You’re climbing upstairs, bear crawling, you’re doing some ring toss, you’re hopping through hula hoops while holding a beer ..... There will be prizes for the absolute worst person there. So, there’s no need to be marathon trained for this. It’s just for fun and no pressure…”
Both events are free to the public to attend, but Furst Wurst Brat-N-Beer-Lympics requires participants to be 21 or older to participate in the obstacle course.
