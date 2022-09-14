Blood Moon Pictures, a local independent film company run by filmmakers P.J. Starks and Eric Huskisson, are bringing big names on board for its upcoming film “New Fears Eve.”
Felissa Rose, who played Angela Baker in the 1983 cult-horror film “Sleepaway Camp,” Hannah Fierman, known as Lily in the 2012 horror anthology “V/H/S” and the 2016 horror film “SiREN” and Dave Sheridan, who came to prominence as Officer Doofy in the 2000 horror spoof “Scary Movie,” have been cast in featured roles.
Sheridan will also be a producer on the film and musician Rocky Gray, former drummer of the rock band Evanescence, will score the project.
Local auditions took place over two days in June, with most of the movie being cast.
The film revolves around three friends and co-workers — Leslie, Moses and Brian — who end up being stalked by a serial killer called “The Doctor” during their company’s New Year’s Eve party.
While Starks and Huskisson want to continue to have their films centralized around Owensboro and the local area, they also want to expand their appeal with familiar names that could “bring a gravitas” and marketability to the project.
Starks eventually came in contact with his and Huskisson’s friend Lance Wagner, who got the pair connected to Rose — who Starks was already fond of.
“I’ve heard great things about Felissa,” he said. “She has like over 160 credits to her name and anything I’ve seen her in, she’s been a solid actress.”
Starks said Rose loved the script and was “100% on board.” Upon having a phone conference with Starks and Huskisson, Rose asked them if they had any other ideas for people they wanted to potentially sign on.
Starks and Huskisson suggested Sheridan and Fierman, who Rose was connected to. After reading the script and having a phone conference, Sheridan and Fierman accepted roles.
It was during another phone conference that Starks said Sheridan was interested in taking the project to the next level.
“(Dave) was like, ‘Hey, I don’t know how much you guys would be interested in this, but I really, really like this script and I really want to get behind it and kind of help you guys get it moving …, potentially help with funding, potentially help with distribution later on ….,’ ” Starks said. “He said, ‘How would you feel about me coming on board as a producer for the project?’ And, of course, Erik and I are like, ‘Um, yes? Of course we’re interested in that.’ ”
Starks said they are currently focused on getting financing together through two different methods to hit their goal of raising $40,000.
One of the methods includes a crowdfunding campaign through Indiegogo, which includes people being able to buy producer credits and being able to attend a private meet-and-greet event with Rose and Sheridan, among other options.
The second initiative, Starks said, focuses on sponsorship from local and regional businesses where they can get product placement in the film.
“It’s a way for local and regional businesses to brand themselves through a very unique and non-traditional way of getting the word out about what they do,” he said. “Even as far as having Dave, Felissa and Hannah messing with your products in the movie. … You have the potential, if you’re a business owner, to have an actual celebrity doing something with your products ….”
Starks hopes to start filming in January with a release date in December 2023, depending on financing.
Despite uncertainty regarding the funds, Starks is happy with the progress being made and hopes that pursuing a project of this caliber will put Owensboro “on the map.”
“I feel really good because we’re doing something that nobody else in the area is doing to this degree,” he said. “...Because of the people we have attached to the project, we feel really good about (it) because people who do this for a living that are part of the industry believe in the project. The biggest hurdle now that we face is getting everybody in Owensboro to now be like them and believe as much as they do and as much as we do … and getting them on board and behind it.”
Starks feels some have a stigma about the horror genre, but said Blood Moon Pictures’ goal goes beyond the types of films they put out.
“I would say a majority of artists think if I want to be successful at what I do, I have to go to Hollywood, I have to go to L.A, I have to go to New York — and there are a lot of success stories like that … because those areas have been supporting and backing these kinds of endeavors for so long …” he said. “We’re trying to prove that you don’t have to go to L.A. (or) New York to do these things, and that’s what we want people in Owensboro to understand.
“You’re not supporting the horror genre by backing this film. What you’re doing is supporting artists who can’t necessarily maybe go to Hollywood, they can’t move to Atlanta, they can’t afford to go to New York City to follow their dream; and they want to do it but they have no avenue. That’s what we’re doing with Blood Moon Pictures. That’s why we’re stationed here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.