NEW FEARS EVE PIC 1

Eric Huskisson, producer, left, Alex Clark, director of photography, center, and P.J. Starks, producer, right, are pictured filming the proof of concept trailer for “New Fears Eve.”

 Photo by Brandon Scott Hanks

Blood Moon Pictures, a local independent film company run by filmmakers P.J. Starks and Eric Huskisson, are bringing big names on board for its upcoming film “New Fears Eve.”

Felissa Rose, who played Angela Baker in the 1983 cult-horror film “Sleepaway Camp,” Hannah Fierman, known as Lily in the 2012 horror anthology “V/H/S” and the 2016 horror film “SiREN” and Dave Sheridan, who came to prominence as Officer Doofy in the 2000 horror spoof “Scary Movie,” have been cast in featured roles.

