When Daniel Duncan hosts the grand opening Monday, April 17 of his Bulk House Flowers, 380 Speaks Lane in Lewisport, customers who enter will be overwhelmed by color and the sheer number of flowers being grown inside.
Duncan said customers will find flowers such as begonias, impatiens and geraniums that he’s grown meticulously from premium seeds.
“What we’re trying to do is give people a large selection of products, and mainly products that are grown to detail,” Duncan said. “So when they buy these products, customers can enjoy them all summer. All of the people who are growing their flowers two or three months in, they’re not making it. And that’s because the quality is missing, and that’s what I want to bring back into it.”
Duncan, 62, recently retired from Southwire in Hawesville and decided to devote more time to developing a flower business. Duncan said it’s mainly he and his wife overseeing the greenhouse business, and his daughter helping with marketing.
“We always said when we retire that we were going to start a nursery,” he said. “When we got our Class A nursery license and the other licenses with it, we were ready to go.”
Behind his home, he’s built a state-of-the-art, 24-by-200-foot greenhouse that is stocked front to back.
“It’s almost like a mini-factory; the sprinklers are set up; it’s wired like a factory with industrial wiring all the way through,” Duncan said. “I can just manage it better in one (greenhouse) than if I had three or four.”
Although Duncan has no formal background in horticulture, he is no stranger to agriculture.
In the past he’s grown tobacco, but decided to pull out of it.
“At the peak of it, we probably leased out 20 acres of tobacco,” Duncan said. “…I’ve worked in factory production for 34 years, so I’ve always had these side hobbies going on. Agriculture is simple to me, and to other people it’s not. Whether we’re growing tobacco or flowers, it’s simple.”
Duncan is also familiar with growing flowers. When the Hancock County Farmers Market was in Lewisport, Duncan sold flowers there until it moved to Hawesville.
Now, he’s decided to allow the public to come to his 2.25-acre property.
Duncan is also all about timing with his flowers.
Duncan said the large retailers have to bring in their flowers later to ensure they’re blooming.
“A box store is going to ship them in — they’re already blooming, they’ve been stretched and they’re stressed,” he said.
Along with the flowers, Bulk House will offer produce starter plants such as tomatoes, bell peppers, cantaloupes and watermelons. There will also be sage, lavender, fiber optic grass and other varieties of plants available.
Duncan said his products will be available for both small and larger orders.
“We make sure (wholesale buyers) can make some money; our wholesale prices are where they’re very profitable for them,” he said.
Bulk House’s season runs April 17 to June 16. It will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Friday and closed Saturdays.
“It’s just a two-month thing we’re doing,” Duncan said. “I think it’s something that people need. It’s something the community needs to have this volume of product.”
