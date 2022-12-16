Bluegrass Community Theatre will present an adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” at 7 p.m. Dec. 15-17 inside the Humanities building at Owensboro Community & Technical College. The show will be a modern retelling of Charles Dickens’ classic, where Ebenezer Scrooge visits his past, present and future as he learns the truth about community, friendship and family. The adaptation is by Grae Greer. Admission is pay what you can and is for all ages.

