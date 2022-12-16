Bluegrass Community Theatre will present an adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” at 7 p.m. Dec. 15-17 inside the Humanities building at Owensboro Community & Technical College. The show will be a modern retelling of Charles Dickens’ classic, where Ebenezer Scrooge visits his past, present and future as he learns the truth about community, friendship and family. The adaptation is by Grae Greer. Admission is pay what you can and is for all ages.
Bluegrass Community Theatre to present 'A Christmas Carol' adaptation
- By the Messenger-Inquirer
-
-
- 0
Latest News
- Married couple has volunteered at Goodfellows Christmas Party for more than 30 years
- Encore Musicals to present 'Sanders Family Christmas'
- Circuit Court December 16, 2022
- Bluegrass Community Theatre to present 'A Christmas Carol' adaptation
- Review board approves RWRA rate hikes
- Owensboro Health to pay for $150k ambulance subsidy
- Lawmakers seek answers regarding detention center riots
- Duvall was glad to have a long soccer coaching run
Most Popular
Images
Videos
Commented
- 83rd annual Christmas parade sticks to tradition (2)
- Support local businesses on Small Business Saturday (1)
- Bill proposes cell phone ban while driving (1)
- POLICE REPORTS for Dec. 11, 2022 (1)
- POLICE REPORTS for Nov. 27, 2022 (1)
- OHS falls in state semis (1)
- Panthers fall on road at Miles (1)
- Trump is unfit to ever hold office again (1)
- POLICE REPORTS for Nov. 20, 2022 (1)
- Police Reports: Monday, Nov. 28, 2022 (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.