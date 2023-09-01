HALL OF FAME HOMECOMING DOM

Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers, the recipient of the 2019 International Bluegrass Music Association’s (IBMA) “Entertainer of the Year” award, will present the two-day “Hall of Fame Homecoming Weekend” from Sept. 1-2 at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum. The weekend will include concerts featuring the band along with IMBA winners and Hall of Fame members Paul Williams and Grammy-winner Del McCoury.

 Photo submitted.

The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum will celebrate the Labor Day holiday in style with its “Hall of Fame Homecoming Weekend” today, Sept. 1 and Saturday.

The two-day event will be presented by Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers, the recipient of the 2019 International Bluegrass Music Association’s (IBMA) “Entertainer of the Year” award, who will also kick off the weekend with a concert at 7 p.m. today inside the Hall of Fame’s Woodward Theatre.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.