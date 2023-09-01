The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum will celebrate the Labor Day holiday in style with its “Hall of Fame Homecoming Weekend” today, Sept. 1 and Saturday.
The two-day event will be presented by Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers, the recipient of the 2019 International Bluegrass Music Association’s (IBMA) “Entertainer of the Year” award, who will also kick off the weekend with a concert at 7 p.m. today inside the Hall of Fame’s Woodward Theatre.
Mullins said he and the group are looking forward to celebrating the holiday weekend in the “Bluegrass Music Capital of the World” and at a place where he’s created fond memories.
“I love the Hall of Fame. I love the hospitality of downtown Owensboro and the way that Owensboro and Daviess County has embraced bluegrass music for three-and-a-half decades or more,” he said. “I’ve been a member of the IBMA soon after its inception in the late 1980s, and I remember when the IBMA convention was in Owensboro (and) to know that we had a piece of property that was going to be our home.
“I call the (Bluegrass Music) Hall of Fame & Museum a home of bluegrass history.”
Mullins said the group will be performing music on both days. It will be the first time the band will perform at the facility, despite having played in Owensboro previously as part of the Hall of Fame’s ROMP Fest in 2019.
“I was on property for the ribbon cutting in October of 2018 and took a small part in helping curate and present the show that was on stage that night, but I haven’t brought the Radio Ramblers to a performance at the Hall of Fame before,” he said. “... This is one of the most anticipated performances of the year for us.”
Though it will be a new environment for the band to play in, Mullins said he and the group are going into it with ease.
“I think it’s going to be what the title is — it’s going to be kind of a homecoming,” he said. “All the guys in the band are lifelong devotees and practitioners of presenting bluegrass music.
“The engagement between the audience and what the artists do on stage, the Woodward (Theatre) is perfect for that, whether it’s your first time on that stage or the 21st time on that stage.
“Every stage we walk on (any stage), we’re in it to win it.”
Mullins and company will be joined by IMBA winners and Hall of Fame members Paul Williams and Grammy-winner Del McCoury with an “all star” concert at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Mullins touted Williams and McCoury as two of the artists who “helped build (the Hall of Fame & Museum).”
“(They’re) two of the most loved, living members of the Hall of Fame,” Mullins said. “I think the energy will be full-tilt this weekend.”
Williams and McCoury will also hold a session for interviews and storytelling behind their respective material at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Additionally, Mullins, who was raised in the Dayton/Cincinnati, Ohio, area, will hold a presentation at 10:30 a.m. Saturday about his career, experiences in the bluegrass music industry and how his life is shaped by Industrial Strength Bluegrass — bluegrass music created or connected to the southwestern Ohio region.
“I’ll elaborate on Ohio’s part in the Hall of Fame,” he said. “I’m going to be able to point to at least six or eight Hall of Fame members who spent a significant amount of their careers in southwestern Ohio … and the significant contributions of our neighborhood to helping the genre to grow into something worthy of the Hall of Fame.”
