FRIDAY AFTER 5 DOM

Three-time Grammy-nominee Shaun Murphy will perform as the headlining act with her band on the Jagoe Homes Riverfront Live Stage at Friday After 5.

 Photo submitted.

The 14th week of Friday After 5 will be full of the blues and gospel music taking center stage as the city kicks off the Bluegrass Legends Experience Car Show OBKY starting at 5 p.m. today, Aug. 18, along the Ohio River.

Blues singer Shaun Murphy will perform with her band as the headlining act starting at 8 p.m. on the Jagoe Homes Riverfront Live Stage, which will be moved from the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront to the Atmos Amphitheater in McConnell Plaza.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.