One of the most challenging aspects about Nolan Johnson’s sports apparel business is also what he enjoys most about it: Coming up with unique T-shirt designs and ensuring he is putting out a quality product.
The Burns Middle School eighth grader started his business when he was 10 years old. Four years later and Nolan has had to step back a little bit from the online shop. Being a 4.0 student who attends classes at Apollo High School, while also playing for the high school’s baseball team, keeps him busy.
He also coaches one of his church’s T-ball leagues alongside his dad.
“It’s tough to balance the sports, the academics and the business with everything else I do on the side,” he said.
While Nolan has been busy with life, his apparel business — which is available at baseballkidapparel.bigcartel.com — is still going strong. It helps that it includes some of his other passions — entrepreneurship and baseball.
Nolan has always had a love for baseball, and he has always loved watching Shark Tank. Once after watching an episode of Shark Tank, an ABC show that involves entrepreneurs pitching their business ideas to investors, Nolan decided he would begin his own business.
He sells short- and long-sleeved shirts that he designs himself, with the help of an Indiana-based graphics company. Coming up with the designs is both difficult and fun, Nolan said.
“I started with just one T-shirt,” he said. “I set up my own website and the shirts kept selling. It has been a really fun experience.”
He also set up social media accounts for the business, and began promoting it. He will occasionally see someone walking around town in one of his shirts, and it always makes him happy.
While Nolan has aspirations of becoming a professional baseball player when he graduates high school, his “plan B” is to become an engineer. In all of that, he wants to continue selling shirts and other sports memorabilia for fun, he said.
Burns Middle School Principal Dane Ferguson, said it is also Nolan’s compassion and empathy for those around him that make him an “all-around great young man.”
When Ferguson was sick with COVID-19 early in the pandemic, Nolan organized a parade of more than 110 cars to line up and drive through Ferguson’s neighborhood to encourage him in his recovery. Ferguson has not, and likely will not, forget that.
“He is a very considerate young man who is always working to learn and improve as a student, as an athlete, and most importantly as a young man who believes in Christ and allows his faith to guide him and his actions and decisions,” Ferguson said. “Nolan is a humble young man who works hard in and out of the classroom. He is someone who puts others first and looks for the good in everyone.”
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
