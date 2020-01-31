The Owensboro Symphony Orchestra is looking to shake things up with its Saturday performance of “Bond...James Bond.”
Gwyn Payne, the symphony’s deputy chief executive officer, said the concert, which will take place in the RiverPark Center’s Cannon Hall, will have “great symphonic scores,” but more than that, a lot of it will be music that audiences know.
She said Conductor Troy Quinn is a “master” when it comes to mixing traditional orchestral sounds to popular music, something that is drawing newer crowds to the symphony more than ever.
“I was talking to a couple of people recently who are relatively new subscribers,” she said. “The gentleman said years ago he could never have seen himself attending symphony concerts and that people have no idea what they are missing.”
She said the modern OSO is not the preconceived notion of what a symphony concert is, which is something Quinn has been working hard to achieve.
Quinn said he is excited about this concert because what makes it special is the symphony has all of the original arrangements for the music from the movies.
“We will be playing some of the sequences you will hear from the films, like ‘Goldfinger’ and we have some amazing, amazing clips to go along with it,” he said. “There’s this great opening sequence that I think is going to be a surprise for most people.”
Mirroring what Payne said, Quinn said there are popular tunes throughout the concert that are in orchestral form, such as Paul McCartney’s “Live And Let Die.” The orchestra also features a big rhythm section for this concert, including electric guitar, bass and drums.
“You’re going to be hearing them in a symphonic form, but with the rock element,” he said.
Quinn said this concert will be great, especially for individuals who don’t typically attend symphony performances.
“It’s going to be a great outing, and a very cool evening for everybody in the community,” he said.
The concert kicks off at 7 p.m., but Quinn will host a pre-concert conversation from 6:15 to 6:40 p.m., which is “designed to enhance the concert experience, provide insights into the music and music-makers performing on the program,” according to an OSO release.
Tickets for the show range in price from $46.50 to $55.50, with student tickets $15 each. They can be purchased by calling 270-687-2770 or through the RiverPark Center Box Office, at 101 Daviess St.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
