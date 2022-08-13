LeAnne Musick estimates that in the past 15 years, she has taught dance to 10,000 kids from kindergarten to 12th grade at her Musick Studios, 411 E. Second St.
LeAnne Musick estimates that in the past 15 years, she has taught dance to 10,000 kids from kindergarten to 12th grade at her Musick Studios, 411 E. Second St.
With a name like Musick, she says she was born to dance.
“I started dancing with the Daviess County Pantherettes when I was in the seventh grade,” Musick said. “But I didn’t make the dance team my freshman year at Daviess County High. That taught me to never give up.”
She made the team her sophomore year and was team captain her senior year.
But Musick Studios is more than dance.
It’s also a business.
“I started working when I was 12, waiting tables at The Royce downtown,” Musick said.
Her grandparents owned the restaurant.
“I learned that if you’re not nice to people, you don’t make any money,” Musick said.
In her mid-20s in 2008, she thought ‘What’s next?”
One night, Musick was watching the 2003 film “Honey,” starring Jessica Alba.
It was about a woman’s struggles to become a hip-hop choreographer.
“It inspired me,” Musick said.
“I went to the Hines Center to see about starting dance classes out there,” she said. “They asked for my business plan. I didn’t know what a business plan was. So, I went to Economic Development Corp. and they helped me develop a business plan. They told me I needed to talk to Terry Woodward. I didn’t know who he was. But I went to see him, and he said I looked like I needed a chance.”
Woodward owned the former Barrett-Fisher Building, which was built in 1900.
He owned several buildings downtown and was hoping to create an entertainment district.
In 2008, Woodward said several people had approached him about using the building, but he turned them down because the businesses weren’t “compatible” with what he had in mind.
“When LeAnne came to me with a dance studio, that fit my criteria,” he said. “I was impressed with her enthusiasm and business plan. I just think that dance studio fits what I want to do perfectly.”
“I started with 98 students and have 500 today,” Musick said. “I’ve had them from Bowling Green and Evansville. One has been coming from Beaver Dam for the past 13 years.”
She said she’s already teaching the children of some of her early students.
Musick Studios does two big productions a year, starting with a Halloween show.
With 15 years under her belt, Musick said, “I’m looking at an expansion for all things dance.”
