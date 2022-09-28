OWENWS-09-28-22 BOSTON XC

Boston Wink, left, warms up with his teammates on Monday during the Owensboro Middle School cross country team practice.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Boston Wink, a sixth-grader at Owensboro Innovation Middle School, has autism and decided when he entered middle school that he wanted to join the cross country team.

“Sometimes it has been rough,” Wink said. “We’ve all gone through challenges together. When I was running, sometimes I have problems, but the other teammates cheered me on and made me keep going.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.