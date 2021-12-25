Every business has an origin story, a tale of how it came to be.
Neals Accessories, Bows, Bling & Creative Things is currently located in T&T Vendors Mall, 601 Commerce Drive, which was once the home of Rural King.
It began with Malikah Neal’s grandbaby, Kendall.
“We were paying $10 for hair bows for her,” Neal said. “She didn’t like them and she was tearing them up. So, I decided I would make them myself.”
She had tried to make bows before, but gave up after a few unsuccessful tries.
But watching Kendall destroying $10 bows gave Neal the incentive she needed to succeed.
After she made a few for Kendall, friends started asking Neal to make bows for them.
“I started the business three years ago at Towne Square Mall,” she said this week. “I started in a kiosk and worked up to a 4,000-square-foot store.”
But as more and more stores closed in the mall, “the traffic wasn’t what it should have been,” Neal said. “I tried to hang on, but I was just making enough to pay bills. So I came out here.”
She’s looking for a place for a real store again.
“I’m a people person,” Neal said. “I love to talk to people. So, I want to be in a store again.”
Hundreds of bows in a variety of colors and sizes are on display for $3, $4 and $5 at Booth 2181 in Aisle 4A.
Neal said, “It depends on the style, but some of them I can make 100 of in a couple of hours.”
She said, “I have nine kids and when they or my husband start getting on my nerves, I make bows.”
Neal said, “I’ve probably got this many at home that I need to bring out here.”
She also sells handbags, jewelry and baby shoes.
Before she got into the bow-making business, Neal and her husband were storage warriors.
“We used to buy storage units and run a flea market,” she said. “We found some good stuff, but not like on that TV show.”
The thing Neal has learned in her three years in the bow business is that “Mothers like big bows.”
T&T Vendors Mall is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
