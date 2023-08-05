A common question received at the office has been why are there brown sections in my boxwood (Buxus spp.) shrub? Boxwood is a popular shrub because it grows in full sun to partial shade, is used as a border or foundation plant and is evergreen.

Currently, Volutella blight has been the most common reason for brown leaves. It is a common disease of boxwoods caused by an opportunistic fungal pathogen, Pseudonectria buxi, according to Dr. Nicole Gauthier, University of Kentucky extension plant pathologist.

Annette Meyer Heisdorffer is the Daviess County extension agent for horticulture. Her column runs weekly on the Home & Garden page in Lifestyle. Email her at annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.

