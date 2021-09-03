Boy band supergroup ATCK to make debut at final Friday After 5

The 16th and final week of Friday After 5 will mark the debut of a boy band supergroup that is ready to take the state and country by storm.
ATCK (All the Cool Kids) will make their first ever live appearance on the Ruoff Party Stage, presented by Southern Star, on the front lawn of the Convention Center at 9 p.m. on Sept. 3.
The group consists of award-winning and platinum selling artists A.J. McLean of the Backstreet Boys, Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC, Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees, and Chris Blue, the season 12 champion of NBC’s “The Voice.” The show will include production by Brandon Mashburn, a.k.a. DJ Lux, and live drumming by Canadian musician Ryan Stevenson.
“People have been clamoring for years for all of the boy band guys from different groups to collaborate,” Timmons said. “We’ve had mixed and matched opportunities to perform together but nobody’s ever sort of really solidified the chance to create a group together, to make music together.”
Timmons said that the group is the brainchild of McLean and DJ Lux to give fans something fresh and have an opportunity to introduce upcoming musicians, like Blue, to their respective crowds.
“A.J. decided with (DJ) Lux to create this atmosphere where the boy band guys can get up, do remixed versions of their original material, kind of pepper some excitement into it (and) give it some tempo — add to the flavor of the songs,” Timmons said. “But also, (be able) to do songs together and really launch it as a platform for new artists. It’s a really … cool concept.”
Timmons, along with McLean, DJ Lux, and Kirkpatrick, had a trial run of the project during the Victoria’s Voice Foundation’s “An Evening to Save Lives: Music for Life” at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino’s International Theater in June.
“That was the first time we had gotten up and done this together,” Timmons said. “The response was pretty crazy. We got a bunch of national press and people were expecting new records and so we’re like, ‘Hey, let’s start booking (some) places and see if we can get a following for it.’ ”
While fans have shown allegiance to the members’ respective groups and assume there is rivalry and tension among boy bands, Timmons said it has been nothing short of mutual admiration and respect since starting out in 98 Degrees.
“I think that the rivalries have sort of developed in the gestation of coming from the media,” Timmons said. “For us, we were all just young guys trying to make it. We crossed paths with NSYNC and Backstreet (Boys) while we were doing the radio circuit and you’re doing all the radio shows and the promotional tours. You’re going through this grind and it’s such a competitive landscape. For us, we were just happy to be mentioned in the same breath as those guys.”
With this being the first official premiere of the group, Timmons said ATCK plans to tour but that the group will be a revolving door depending on all the members’ schedules.
“We’re going to do some more spot dates together,” Timmons said. “And again, … what’s cool about the concept is it’s an interchangeable kind of group. So if A.J. can’t do stuff because he’s with his band, or I’m with mine, or if Chris is with his — whoever’s available can go out and do the shows. Whether it’s one, two, three, all of us. Or if Nick Carter comes in or one of the Jonas Brothers ... .”
Timmons hints that the fans’ requests for ATCK records may be on the way sooner rather than later with the current line-up.
“We want to put out some records together,” Timmons said. “I think with ATCK, it will be all original material just to showcase all of our different voices, see how we blend together, add a little different flavor with all the different members of the group. But then, introduce somebody like a guy as talented as Chris Blue into the mix as well.”
With a large crowd anticipated for the finale, Francine Marseille, executive director of Friday After 5, assures that safety precautions will be in effect considering the surge in COVID rates in the county and the state.
“All the people that are working (Friday After 5) (have) all been vaccinated and we’re wearing masks,” Marseille said. “Even as an outdoor event, we encourage social distancing (and) wearing your mask if you can.”
While their concert is free to the public, ATCK will have a ticket-purchase exclusive VIP meet and greet at the Convention Center.
Marseille is taking extra steps to keep everyone’s well-being in check being in close proximity, with only a few at a time will be allowed in the center.
“Everyone has to be masked while they are in line and have to be masked after they check in,” Marseille said. “Everyone (is to be) masked until they literally step next to (ATCK) to take a picture for a moment … and then masks have to be put back on as they’re escorted out and then the next person will be allowed in.”
An after party with the band is also planned at Mile Wide Beer Co at 119 East 2nd St. from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m., with a $50 charge at the door.
Opening acts for the supergroup are WBKR Friday Night Fights finalist Emmalee Chinn and winners Kentucky Shine, with Chris Joslin, executive director for the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, joining the band as a special guest.
The final Friday After 5 of the season will feature Owensboro’s own actor and singer Brett Vance performing songs at the Atmos Courtyard Stage from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., wedding and dance nonet Usual Suspects keeping the crowd hyped at Jagoe Homes Patio Stage from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., and country and rock four-piece Tailgate keeping up the pace at The Romain Subaru Overlook Stage from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
With the big day on the horizon, Timmons said that the group is ready to take the stage but Timmons is not afraid to be transparent.
“We’re excited for the opportunity,” Timmons said. “One thing’s for sure about me, I can’t say this for anyone (else), but I get nervous before every single performance. But, look — I am thrilled to be getting up and performing this as a real entity and thrilling of a crowd like Friday After 5. I think that the crowd’s gonna be pleasantly surprised with the diversity of the stuff that we’re gonna have.”
