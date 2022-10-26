For the Messenger-Inquirer

Brescia University inducted three new distinguished alumni on Saturday during its 2022 Alumni Homecoming and Family Weekend. The three inductees were Greg Merimee ’72, Keith Wells ’96, and Sister Amelia Stenger, OSU ’74.

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.