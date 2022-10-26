For the Messenger-Inquirer
Brescia University inducted three new distinguished alumni on Saturday during its 2022 Alumni Homecoming and Family Weekend. The three inductees were Greg Merimee ’72, Keith Wells ’96, and Sister Amelia Stenger, OSU ’74.
During the event, Jake Davis, director of alumni relations, welcomed the newest distinguished alumni to join the over 75 other Brescia University alumni with the honor.
“This year’s honorees stand tall as examples of the Brescia Difference in action,” Davis said. “These alumni have distinguished themselves from their peers through their success and dedication to serving others in the business, social service, and education sectors. Our hope for Brescia graduates is that they leave our campus well prepared to have success in their careers, families, and service to others; and Mr. Merimee, Mr. Wells, and Sister Stenger have all done just that. They wonderfully represent our University, and we’re happy that we were able to recognize their accomplishments and honor them as Distinguished Alumni of Brescia University.”
Greg Merimee grew up on a small farm in Sorgho, Kentucky and graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School in 1964. He enrolled at Brescia College the following fall. At age 21, he paused his education when he was drafted into the armed services. He spent 14 months as a sergeant in Vietnam. When he returned from his tour of duty, Merimee graduated from Brescia with a BS in business administration. During his time at Brescia, he started working part time with the UPS service in Owensboro. After graduating, he was promoted into management with UPS. What followed was a career in management that took him to Lexington, Montana, Washington state, and other locations on the West Coast opening and operating new UPS facilities.
After 37 years with UPS, Merimee retired as a division manager. Greg and his wife, Patti ’73, raised two sons, were involved with United Way of King County, were members of the Alexis De Tocqueville Society, and volunteers with Toys for Tots. Greg Merimee is a Kentucky Colonel and has been named a 2022 Brescia University Distinguished Alumni.
Keith Wells grew up in Russellville and graduated from Logan County High School in 1991. While at Brescia, Keith was a member and captain of the Men’s Basketball team. He graduated in 1996 with a degree in sociology with a minor in psychology. Since 1997, Wells has been employed by the Commonwealth of Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice. He currently serves as the superintendent of the Owensboro Day Treatment program and, in 2021, was named the Day Treatment Superintendent of the Year.
Keith is married to Misty Fenwick Wells, a 2004 graduate of Brescia University. Together, Keith and Misty have a 9-year-old son named Reece Dwight Wells. Wells currently serves on the Board of Directors at River Valley Behavioral Health, Lighthouse Recovery Services, and the Owensboro YMCA. He also serves as a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion committee member for Daviess County Public Schools, and has been named a 2022 Brescia University Distinguished Alumni.
Sister Amelia Stenger grew up in Glennonville, Missouri and graduated from the Mount Saint Joseph Academy in 1967. Upon graduation, Stenger formally entered the Ursuline order the same year. She graduated Cum Laude from Brescia College in 1974 with a degree in Elementary Education and would go on to earn a Masters in Elementary Education from Eastern Kentucky University in 1980 and a masters in administration from the University of St. Thomas in 1986. Stenger’s career in education saw her serve as a teacher at Precious Blood School in Owensboro, principal at Immaculate Conception in Earlington, Christ the King in Madisonville, and St. Joseph School in Bowling Green. She then served as associate superintendent and superintendent of schools for the Diocese of Owensboro from 1984-1991, the first woman to hold this position in the Diocese. In 1991, she was named superintendent of schools for the Archdiocese of Louisville, where she was also the first woman to hold this position. In 1988, Stenger co-authored “The Catholic School Principal- an Outline for Action,” published by the National Catholic Educational Association.
In 1997, Stenger returned to Mount Saint Joseph as the director of the conference and retreat center. She then served as Director of Development for the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph from 2009-2016. In 2016, Stenger was named congregational leader (major superior) for the Ursuline Sisters of Mount Saint Joseph, a role in which she served until 2022.
She now works with the Development Office and Archives projects at the Mount.
