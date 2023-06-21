By The Messenger-Inquirer
Brescia University is offering scholarship opportunities for a student Pep Band during the 2023-24 academic year. This musical endeavor will be led by Assistant Professor of Music Brett Ballard. Students participating in Pep Band will be performing at all home basketball games throughout the school year. Scholarships are available to qualified students.
