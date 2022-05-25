The following students from Brescia University were named to the 2022 Spring Academic Dean’s List for completing at least 12 credit hours with a 3.5-4.0 GPA.
Daviess County
Lillian Mudd, Junior, Computer Science; Eileen Brandon, Senior, Biology; Teddy Hallam, Senior, Computer Science; Emily Storm, Senior, Accounting; Trang Le, Senior, English: Emphasis in Professional Writing, Theology; Hang Nguyen, Senior, Theology, Business: Emphasis in Human Resource Management; Emily Adcock, Senior, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Breanna Alderton, Junior, Integrated Studies; Erika Bennett, Sophomore, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Alyssa Beyke, Junior, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Blake Boswell, Senior, Business: Emphasis in Finance and Economics; John Brink, Junior, Psychology; Sarandan Brooks-Green, Senior, Political Science; Madaline Brown, Senior, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Abigail Burden, Junior, Elementary Education; Madison Capps, Sophomore, English; Haley Carter, Senior, Elementary Special Education; Emilee Clark, Junior, Business, Pre-Law Studies; Thomas Clark, Senior, Accounting: Finance and Economics; Lauren Clements, Sophomore, Biology; Katherine Cox, Senior, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Audrey Dickens, Senior, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Lydea Dickens, Senior, Elementary Education; Madison Dunaway, Junior, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Keely Eans, Senior, Psychology; Natalie Estes, Senior, Psychology; Sydney Ford, Senior, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Haylee Frizzell, Senior, Psychology; Daniel Fulkerson, Senior, Elementary Special Education; Dawn Fulkerson, Senior, Psychology; Emily Gerteisen, Senior, Business; Valerie Gillim, Junior, Biology; Sofia Gonzalez Rubio, Senior, Psychology; Angelena Henderson, Junior, Social Work; Jessika Houghtaling, Senior, Psychology; Kendall Johnson, Sophomore, Human Services; Lauren Johnson, Senior, Biology; John Judd, Senior, Social Work; Michael Keller, Junior, Mathematics; Amy Kluck, Senior, Integrated Studies; Korinda Larimore, Junior, Psychology; Kaylee Madewell, Senior, Social Work; Matthew Marks, Sophomore; Blake Martin, Junior, Computer Science; Jax Matthews, Senior, Psychology; Mackenzie Mattingly, Senior, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Jasmine McDaniel, Senior, Social Work; Hannah Mills, Sophomore, Social Work; Jacob Mills, Senior, Accounting; Brittany Mullen, Senior, Social Work; Riley Norris, Sophomore, English; Brady Oost, Junior, Social Studies Sec; Seth Parker, Senior, Biology; Alex Payne, Senior, Secondary English; Kathy Payne, Senior, Integrated Studies; Eden Pearl, Junior, Elementary Education; Hadley Phelps, Sophomore, Health Sciences; Westley Quick, Freshman, Human Services; Bianca Reyes Ortiz, Senior, Psychology; Allison Rittmeyer, Senior, Business: Emphasis in Human Resource Management; Allie Robertson, Senior, Psychology; Kristen Robison, Senior, Social Work; Aubrie Schueler, Senior, Social Studies Sec; Alexandria Selby, Senior, Art Education P-12; Sarah Shadowen, Junior, Psychology; Hannah Sosh, Senior, Social Work; Hannah Straney, Senior, Psychology; Mela Sullivan, Senior, Biology; Andrew Tennant, Senior, Computer Science; Bailey Thomas, Senior, Social Work; Mason Thompson, Junior, Psychology; Hannah Trogden, Junior, Psychology; Madelyn Voyles, Senior, Social Work; Deanna Ward, Senior, Psychology; Olivia Zambrano, Freshman, Psychology; Ashanta Ashley, Senior, Social Work; Kealey Couch, Sophomore, Integrated Studies; Patrick Edge, Senior, Biochemistry, Biology; Kevin Foster, Junior, Secondary English; Brianne Howard, Junior, Elementary Education; Abigail Manley, Junior, Business; Martha Martell, Senior, English; Alexis Miles, Sophomore, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Nicholas Miller, Junior, Biochemistry; Amber Payne, Senior, Middle Special Education; Emily Stanley, Senior, Elementary Education; Tyler Wathen, Senior, Accounting: Finance and Economics; Emily Cooper, Senior, Elementary Education; David Englert, Senior, Accounting; Zachary Greer, Senior, Psychology; Marissa Haight, Senior, Accounting; Regan Haight, Junior, Mathematics; Sabryna McCubbin, Senior, Psychology; Christian Wiggins, Senior, Social Work; Brittney Booker, Senior, Elementary Education; Isaac Calloway, Senior, Business, Political Science; Meredith Harley, Junior, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Abby Howard, Sophomore, Business; Zechariah Roberts, Senior, Biology; Cameron Wright, Senior, Accounting;
Ohio County
Bethany Durbin, Sophomore, Human Services; Samantha Burden, Sophomore, Elementary Education; Haley Cardwell, Sophomore, Elementary Education; Lillian Asberry, Senior, English; Britney Jones, Senior, Social Work;
Muhlenberg County
Elisabeth Joines, Senior, Communication Sciences and Disorders; Edie Little, Junior, Secondary English; Nolan Nofsinger, Sophomore, Accounting; Hannah Everett, Senior, Psychology; Clark Hall, Senior, Business;
Hancock County
Lynsey Butler, Senior, Social Work, Pre-Law Studies; Brittany Brown, Senior, Middle School Education; Allea Flake, Sophomore, Medical Laboratory Science; Preston Hendershot, Senior, Business: Emphasis in Management; Jillian Kruse, Junior, Accounting; Alayna Petri, Junior, Elementary Education; Mckenzie Severs, Senior, Elementary Education; Madesyn Thomas, Senior, Psychology; Jessica Wells, Senior, Elementary Special Education; Wesley Wheatley, Senior, Theology; Adam Gregory, Sophomore, Secondary Social Studies; Mason Potts, Junior, Accounting;
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
