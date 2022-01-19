The following regional and local students from Brescia University were named to the 2021 Fall Dean’s List for completing at least 12 credit hours with a 3.5-4.0 GPA:
Beaver Dam
Michael Roe, senior, biology;
Calhoun
Grant Mills, freshman, secondary math;
Centertown
Samantha Burden, sophomore, elementary education; Angelena Henderson, sophomore, social work;
Cloverport
Lynsey Butler, senior, social work, pre-law studies; Gabrielle Matthews, sophomore, health sciences;
Cromwell
Haley Cardwell, sophomore, elementary education;
Greenville
Hannah Everett, junior, psychology; Clark Hall, senior, business;
Hartford
Nicholas Christian, senior, biology; Hannah Kidd, senior, art;
Hawesville
Brittany Brown, Senior, middle school education; Morgan Curry, Junior, elementary education; Allea Flake, Sophomore, medical laboratory science; Preston Hendershot, senior, business: emphasis in management; Jillian Kruse, sophomore, accounting; Alayna Petri, sophomore, elementary education; Mckenzie Severs, senior, elementary education; Madesyn Thomas, senior, psychology; Wesley Wheatley, senior, theology; Trevor Winningham, junior, computer science;
Knottsville
Lillian Mudd, junior, computer science;
Lewisport
Mason Potts, sophomore, accounting; Emily Wettstain, senior, accounting;
Livermore
Madison Logsdon, senior, communication sciences and disorders;
Maceo
Eileen Brandon, junior, biology; Emily Storm, senior, accounting;
Owensboro
Emily Adcock, senior, communication sciences and disorders; Breanna Alderton, junior, special education-elementary; Gabrielle Baker, senior, psychology; Skye Benidayta, senior, social work; Alvin Benjamin, senior, business; Alyssa Beyke, sophomore, communication sciences and disorders; Blake Boswell, senior, business: emphasis in finance and economics; John Brink, sophomore, psychology; Sarandan Brooks-Green, senior, political science; Madaline Brown, senior, communication sciences and disorders; Abigail Burden, sophomore, social work; Haley Carter, senior, special education-elementary; Thomas Clark, senior, accounting; Lauren Clements, sophomore, biology; Alazia Dean, junior, elementary education; Lydea Dickens, junior, elementary education; Matthew DuFrayne, junior, biology; Madison Dunaway, junior, communication sciences and disorders; Keely Eans, junior, psychology; Winona Embry, senior, psychology; Natalie Estes, junior, psychology; Sydney Ford, senior, communication sciences and disorders; Haylee Frizzell, senior, psychology; Daniel Fulkerson, senior, special education-elementary; Darryn Gage, freshman, secondary English; Emily Gerteisen, senior, business; Sofia Gonzalez Rubio, junior, psychology; Audrey Hodgson, junior, communication sciences and disorders; Jessika Houghtaling, senior, psychology; Claire Johnson, junior, middle school education; Kendall Johnson, sophomore, human services; Lauren Johnson, senior, medical laboratory science; Britney Jones, junior, social work; John Judd, senior, social work; Michael Keller, sophomore, mathematics; Korinda Larimore, sophomore, psychology; Kaylee Madewell, senior, social work; Blake Martin, junior, computer science; Mackenzie Mattingly, senior, communication sciences and disorders; Jasmine McDaniel, senior, social work; Hannah Mills, sophomore, social work; Brittany Mullen, senior, social work; Alex Payne, junior, secondary English; Kathy Payne, junior, social work; Eden Pearl, sophomore, elementary education; Hadley Phelps, sophomore, health sciences; Caleb Ranallo, freshman, psychology; Bianca Reyes Ortiz, senior, psychology; Lucas Rigling, junior, biology; Allison Rittmeyer, junior, business: emphasis in human resource management; Allie Robertson, senior, psychology; Kristen Robison, senior, social work; Barbara Sandifer, senior, business: emphasis in human resource management; Aubrie Schueler, junior, social studies secondary; Alexandria Selby, junior, art education P-12; Sarah Shadowen, junior, psychology; Hannah Sosh, senior, social work; Kaylyn Sowders, freshman, psychology; Hannah Straney, senior, psychology; Mela Sullivan, senior, biology; Andrew Tennant, senior, computer science; Bailey Thomas, junior, social work; Mason Thompson, junior, psychology; Hannah Trogden, junior, psychology; Madelyn Voyles, senior, social work; Deanna Ward, senior, psychology; Ivellana Whittaker,
senior, psychology;
Philpot
Ashanta Ashley, senior, social work; Hope Boue, senior, accounting; Kealey Couch, sophomore, integrated studies; Patrick Edge, senior, biochemistry; Kevin Foster, sophomore, secondary English; Brianne Howard, junior, elementary education; Abigail Manley, junior, business; Martha Martell, senior, English; Alexis Miles, sophomore, communication sciences and disorders; Olivia Millay, senior, special education-elementary; Amber Payne, junior, special education-middle school; Emily Stanley, junior, elementary education; Tyler Wathen, senior, accounting: finance and economics;
Rockport
Bailey Stites, senior, accounting: finance & economics;
Sacramento
Justin Capps, junior, computer science; Jessee Wood, junior, integrated studies;
Utica
Kaitlyn Alvey, senior, business; Caroline Boarman, junior, biology; Hannah Cockerell, senior, secondary English; Emily Cooper, senior, elementary education; David Englert, senior, accounting; Zachary Greer, senior, psychology; Marissa Haight, senior, accounting; Regan Haight, junior, mathematics; Kaylee Leonard, senior, communication sciences and disorders; Joan Siljander, senior, integrated studies; Christian Wiggins, senior, social work;
Whitesville
Brittney Booker, senior, elementary education; Meredith Harley, junior, communication sciences and disorders; Zechariah Roberts, senior, biology; Cameron Wright, junior, accounting
