Brescia University will host Dr. Sean B. Carroll as part of its Young Speaker Series on the topic of the Serengeti. This lecture will be held on Wednesday, April 6, at 7 p.m. in the Taylor Lecture Hall, located in the Roberts Center for the Sciences, and is open and free to the public. Dr. Sean B. Carroll will be discussing his book "The Serengeti Rules: The Quest to Discover How Life Works and Why It Matters." There will also be a roundtable discussion open to educators to discuss science general education best practices starting at 3:30 p.m. in the C.E. Field Center for Professional Studies.
Carroll leads the Department of Science Education of the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, the largest private supporter of science education activities in the United States, is the executive director of HHMI Tangled Bank Studios, and is the Andrew and Mary Balo and Nicholas and Susan Simon Endowed Chair of Biology at the University of Maryland. He is also professor emeritus of genetics and molecular biology at the University of Wisconsin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.