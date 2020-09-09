Brew Bridge, Owensboro’s first brewery in more than a century, opened July 10 in a former nightclub at 800 W. Second St.
“Given the COVID situation, we’re doing better than we could have wished for,” Max Garvin, who owns the brewery with David Haynes, said last week. “We haven’t made money, but we haven’t lost any either.”
He said, “We’re building up events — trivia on Tuesday, live music on Wednesday, cornhole on Thursday and yoga and beer on Sunday. We’re trying to get Comedy Caravan back. This is where it started in Owensboro. We’re open to any type of event people want.”
Today, Brew Bridge is brewing two batches of beer — with 450 to 500 pints a batch — a week with plans to go to three batches soon.
Forest Stream is the brewery’s first label.
Garvin and Haynes are asking patrons to recommend names for the new brews.
“We’ve been making two labels a week,” Garvin said. “We plan to go to three next week. We plan to add one more each week.”
Plans call for a variety of 100 or more beers eventually.
“We have 21 beers on tap now and will soon have 30,” Garvin said. “We have a full bar and restaurant.”
The brewery is in a 5,265-square-foot building that was erected in 1950.
It was a body shop for a used car dealership in 1981, when the late Bob Green bought it and rebuilt it.
That fall, it became Barnaby’s, a popular nightspot for a decade.
After Barnaby’s closed in 1992, the building saw a lot of different bars that didn’t last long.
The brick patio is one of the largest patios in town for a bar or restaurant.
“Everybody loves our patio,” Garvin said. “They prefer to sit out there if the weather is good. It can seat around 180.”
Inside, the brewery can seat about 100 now — 250 when the pandemic is over.
Derby party planned
Garvin said, “We’re going to try to have an Octoberfest this year and there’s a Derby party on Saturday. We’ll have an extravagant hat contest and mint juleps. We’ll have the race on a big screen.”
He said, “Restaurant sales are strong. We have a good selection of items.”
Hours are from 4 to 11 p.m. on weekdays.
It opens at 2 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. on Sunday with a brunch.
The north wall of the dining room is covered with bourbon barrel staves.
That, the fermenting tanks, exposed pipes and rafters help create an urban industrial-rustic atmosphere.
“People are already asking about weddings and class reunions,” Garvin said. “We’re having to work more than we expected.”
He said patrons are enjoying watching the brewing through windows.
In September, Mile Wide Beer Co. plans to open a taproom and brewery in the former CYO Brewing location at 119 E. Second St. — roughly a mile away.
Garvin said he and Haynes are looking forward to it.
“People will come downtown again to bar hop,” he said. “Mile Wide, the Pub on Second and us will give people another reason to come downtown.”
Garvin said, “We’re already seeing people walk over from the Holiday Inn.”
There are 80 parking spaces out front and 40 more on the western end of the block next to Haynes and Garvin’s Escape Today.
“The parking lot is usually full on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights,” Garvin said.
With Escape Today’s video games, escape rooms and an axe-throwing room, he said, the brewery is part of an entertainment complex.
A miniature golf course is planned behind the complex.
The website OldBreweries.com says Owensboro Brewery opened locally in 1899 and closed in 1903.
It was the only brewery in Owensboro, the site says.
But there were several in rural Daviess County, it says.
That list includes Emil Breidenbach Brewery, 1874-1876; A. Maxmilian Bredenbach Brewery, 1876-1891; Schrecker & Snyder Brewery, 1891-1896; and Winkler & Walk Brewery, 1896-1899.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.