Good news for brick-and-mortar stores, which create jobs and pay taxes.
The latest Mastercard SpendingPulse report says that in April in-store sales increased by 10%, while online sales dipped by 1.8%.
It said that California, New York, Florida, Nevada and Illinois were among the states where brick-and-mortar stores were making the biggest comeback.
• All three hotels owned by the Owensboro-based Malcolm Bryant Corp. won TripAdvisor’s 2022 Travelers’ Choice Awards this spring.
The awards are based on “consistently great reviews.”
TripAdvisor said these are among the “top 10% of hotels worldwide.”
Bryant-managed hotels include Hampton Inn & Suites Owensboro Downtown/Waterfront, Hampton Inn Owensboro South and Hampton Inn Louisville Northeast.
• The state says it has invested $2.3 million to assist with the training of over 13,600 workers in the current fiscal year.
• That’s a new strip center going in beside Pet Supplies Plus in Gateway Commons.
No tenants have been signed up yet, I’m told.
• The state reported this week that in April, General Fund tax receipts were up 34.9%.
And they’re still 16.4% ahead for the fiscal year.
But Road Fund receipts dropped 8.7% in April.
However, they’re still 2.3% ahead for the fiscal year.
• The website backgroundchecks.org says that only 2.8% of the 118,951 people in the Owensboro metro area were born in another country.
The national average is 13.5%.
The most common country of origin for the 3,286 people who were born outside the U.S. is India, the report said.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.