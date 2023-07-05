The halls of Deer Park Elementary School and College View Middle School have been packed with students as Daviess County Public Schools continues its annual Camp Curiosity, which began on June 19.

“Camp Curiosity is for any English language learner that is still identified in our county,” said Shelly Hammons, administrator of the camp. “We also invite migrant education students that are also English language learners from Owensboro Public Schools to attend.”

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.