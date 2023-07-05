The halls of Deer Park Elementary School and College View Middle School have been packed with students as Daviess County Public Schools continues its annual Camp Curiosity, which began on June 19.
“Camp Curiosity is for any English language learner that is still identified in our county,” said Shelly Hammons, administrator of the camp. “We also invite migrant education students that are also English language learners from Owensboro Public Schools to attend.”
Hammons said the camp helps to build the students’ language acquisition.
“We work on foundational literacy skills, which is what the predominant part of their day is about,” she said. “The will spend a small part of their day on mathematics as well.”
The idea is that the camp will help to “load” the next grade level, Hammons said.
“If they just finished kindergarten, we still have them in kindergarten here, but we’re giving them the information and background knowledge that they need for first grade,” she said.
The format is different for students attending the camp who will be entering high school, though.
“Any English language learner in Daviess County that still needed their civics credit and passing the civics exam, they are actually taking that course,” Hammons said. “They spend half of their day doing civics and then they work on their civics exam.”
Hammons said the other half of the day is spent in an English class to earn an elective English credit.
“If they attend camp for the required days, then when they leave they will end up with one full credit,” she said.
Hammons said the largest group of students to attend the camp are in middle school, along with early elementary aged students (K-2).
Third- and fourth-grade students have slightly decreased, but more than 20 high school students are attending on a daily basis.
The most students the camp has seen between the two schools as of Friday was 370, with the majority of them being from DCPS.
“The migrant education students are the only ones we’re bringing in from OPS,” Hammons said. “With the migrant education program, you have to serve students throughout the summer to help them bridge those gaps.”
Along with being the coordinator for the camp, Hammons also serves as the federal programs coordinator for DCPS and the contact for migrant education program for the two districts.
“We take a lot of data to show what improvement have made during the four weeks they are here,” she said. “The data is honestly off the charts with how much growth that they have.”
Hammons said that according to research, students tend to “slide” on their academics during the summer.
“The intent of Camp Curiosity is to provide really intense and focused literacy instruction,” she said. “We have really small class sizes and extra assistance to really hone in on each individual student’s needs and growth on their language acquisition.”
Those methods were put in place to help students learn the English language faster and have a deeper understanding of it, Hammons said.
Aside from teaching the English language, Camp Curiosity also works to remove barriers from those students’ lives.
“In this building, all of our cultures come together as one,” Hammons said. “We’re getting to love everybody and love every different type of culture that comes into our community as one body. ...
“Having different cultures is a wonderful thing so to celebrate what each student can bring is something that this camp really embraces and encourages,” she said.
The last day of the camp is set for July 14.
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
