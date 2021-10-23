Spring flowering bulbs are beautiful in the landscape, but what about growing them on the patio, deck, front porch, living room, or kitchen?
Bulbs forced to bloom in pots allow for many options of where to display them and bloom earlier. There is nothing like a pot of daffodils near the door to brighten your day.
The most common spring-flowering bulbs for forcing are hyacinths, grape hyacinth, tulips, and Narcissus, also called daffodils. Crocus, which grows from a corm, forces into bloom too.
Garden center displays and catalogs often indicate cultivars and types of bulbs suitable for forcing.
The growth cycle of the bulb is manipulated to force the blooming process. Most spring-flowering bulbs have the same cycle.
In late summer, most are dormant with little, if any, active root growth and no shoot growth.
As the soil temperature cools in the fall, root growth begins. It stops or is reduced when cold temperatures arrive.
As the temperature begins to rise in the spring, shoot growth starts. Flower production follows rapidly.
After flowering, the leaves continue to replenish the food stored in the bulb through photosynthesis. Offsets are produced and the flower bud forms.
As the foliage starts to die, the bulb becomes dormant. A cold treatment is needed for the bulb to bloom again.
To start forcing bulbs, choose a clay or plastic flower pot with drainage holes. Specially designed vases for forcing individual hyacinth bulbs for indoor use are available, and allow you to see the development of roots. No potting soil is required.
Plant bulbs in a commercial, “soilless” potting mix. The mix should hold some moisture but allow water to drain. Place a layer of gravel over the drainage hole of the pot to allow water to drain.
Fill three-fourths of the container with potting mix. Then place several bulbs close together in the container to fill the pot.
Add soil around the bulbs until it is one-half inch below the pot rim. The tops of tulip bulbs do not need to be covered. Then water the bulbs.
All of the spring-blooming bulbs, except “Paperwhite” Narcissus, must have a cold period, around 45 degrees, for at least three months to initiate bloom.
The cold period is needed to develop a strong root system to support plant growth and flowering. Temperatures near freezing stop root growth. Temperatures above 55 degrees F may cause the top growth to begin prematurely.
The cold period can be supplied in different ways. Potted bulbs can be stored in a refrigerator, if one is available to devote to bulbs, for three to four months.
Pots in a refrigerator dry out rapidly, so check them periodically to ensure adequate moisture.
Another method is to place potted bulbs in a cold frame. Spread straw over and around the pots to keep them from freezing.
Open the cold frame on sunny winter days because the temperature inside the cold frame can rapidly increase, which may initiate premature flowering.
A cold period can also be supplied by placing pots in a trench or pit in the soil that is as deep as the pots and filling in soil around them.
Cover pots with dried leaves or straw. The bulbs will receive the cold temperatures needed but will not freeze.
The cold period length depends on the specific bulb. Crocus and Narcissus, except for “Paperwhite” Narcissus, need 15 weeks of cold. Hyacinth needs 11 to 14 weeks of cold, and grape hyacinth needs 14 to 15 weeks.
Tulips require 15 to 17 weeks of cold temperatures. If some of these bulbs are planted in pots now and chilled, they will be ready to prepare for the blooming process to begin in February or March.
After the bulbs have been chilled long enough, bring the pots indoors for forcing. Check the root system of the bulbs. Roots should be starting to come out of the drainage hole.
If roots have not developed, place the bulbs under 45 degrees temperature for one to two more weeks. Depending on the temperature inside the house, the plants will bloom in approximately two to three weeks.
Water the pots thoroughly and place them in a cool, bright area. After the leaves begin to emerge from the bulb, move pots to a warmer location in indirect sunlight.
Forcing bulbs slowly is better than placing them directly in a bright, warm location. The quick transition from chilling to warm temperatures can sometimes “blast” the buds, which means everything moves too fast and the bulbs do not bloom.
As an easy method for growing bulbs in pots for blooming at the same time as those in the landscape, place the potted bulbs in a cold frame or place the pot in the ground to avoid freezing.
As the bulbs begin to grow, place the pots on the deck or porch to enjoy.
After the bulbs finish blooming, keep the foliage actively growing. Fertilize the bulbs with a water-soluble fertilizer according to label directions.
After the foliage dies back naturally, plant bulbs directly in the garden or store them for planting outside in the fall.
These bulbs should not be kept for forcing again because they may not produce a good show the second time.
For more information about forcing spring-flowering bulbs, contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-685-8480 or annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
Annette’s TipDaffodils (Narcissus) and crocus make a good combination in a pot to extend the blooming period. Crocus will bloom first and then the daffodils.
Annette Meyer Heisdorffer, PhD, is the horticulture extension agent with the Daviess County Extension Office. She can be reached by calling 270-685-8480.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.