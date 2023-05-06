Watching butterflies float through the air is relaxing. To attract them, they need flowers as a food source. The larval stage needs plants for food too. With planning, inviting them into the landscape is easy with certain trees, shrubs and flowers.

Planting groups of flowers with bright, contrasting colors helps to attract butterflies because they are near-sighted. Also, large, single, upright blooms provide a landing area that makes extracting the nectar easier.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.