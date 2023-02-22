Third- and fourth-grade students are getting hands-on learning experiences this week as they travel to the Owensboro Museum of Science and History (OMSH) to view exhibits and have their lessons brought to life.
Fourth-graders at Sutton and Newton Parrish elementary schools were the first groups to visit the museum.
Jessica Williams, fourth-grade reading and writing teacher at Newton Parrish, was one of the staff members who spearheaded the trip.
“I was contacted through Ashlie Hurley, who is our English-language learner coordinator for the district, because superintendent Matthew Constant asked her to lead a project in the district to increase community partnerships,” Williams said.
Williams said Hurley asked teachers at different grade levels to partner with the museum and provide topics to cover. The initiative began in November.
“Once we saw what the museum could offer, we went back to our curriculum and decided where we could make connections,” she said. “We implemented a new curriculum last year, and it’s been somewhat of a struggle for some of our teachers because there’s a lot of missing background information among our students.”
Williams said she came up with two rotations that paired with the topics teachers were using in their reading curriculum, which centers around the American Revolution.
“We went upstairs to the (Wendell) Ford Government Gallery and heard about that,” she said. “And then our science, being a state-tested area, sometimes get puts on the back-burner. We wanted to make sure that since fourth grade is tested, our trip included science.”
Getting out of the classroom can have a different impact on a student’s learning compared to being inside the school.
“A different environment makes it more engaging, and they’re able to have hands-on experiences and make more connections about the topics we cover in class that may be in a book or on a page and see what it’s like in the real world,” Williams said.
Kathy Olson, CEO of OMSH, said the museum aims to serve as many children as they can and ideally wants to see every school student in the museum each year.
“That’s a tall order coming out of the pandemic,” she said. “We didn’t host school tours for two-and-a-half years, and now we want to bring them all in during the year.”
The museum trips began with kindergarten through second-grade students last year and moved out to third and fourth after that.
“The teachers told us their curriculum and what they needed help with or what we could do to enhance it,” Olson said. “We came up with a list of science and social studies subjects to fit their needs.”
Olson said the museum made sure to have as many hands-on experiences for the students as possible.
“We’re here to serve the community, and the students love the museum,” she said. “It opens windows and doors for them into the natural world and history that not every institution can.
“It’s important for them to become caretakers of history and active scientists in the future. We’re passing the baton on with every tour.”
Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19
