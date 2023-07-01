Ephesians 4:29: Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is helpful for building others up according to their needs, that it may benefit those who listen.

Living according to the 429 Principle is when you decide only to say what builds others up and benefits those who listen.

