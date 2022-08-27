Cody Rager learned how to set and build fences at a young age.
But more importantly, it was his grandfather, Lonnie, who taught him hard work through the family’s company — Rager Fencing.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Cody Rager learned how to set and build fences at a young age.
But more importantly, it was his grandfather, Lonnie, who taught him hard work through the family’s company — Rager Fencing.
“My whole life I’ve been around it,” Rager said. “I started packing cement, pushing wheelbarrows and carrying lumber out; that’s all I did.”
From standard privacy fences to custom ones, Rager said he works with customers to make sure they get what they want.
For example, one of his more recent custom fences included an overlapping pattern called board on board, a spindled top all the way around and trim along the bottom of the fence.
“Customers just seem to like it,” he said, “and it’s been a hit.”
During the pandemic, the cost of lumber dramatically increased to the point that it added as much as $1,000 to fence jobs, Rager said.
“Lumber has come down some, but it hasn’t come down enough for me to lower my prices,” he said. “…The prices are just outrageous.”
Rager didn’t pick up the family business until a couple years ago.
Prior to going into the fencing business full-time for himself, Rager, 30, said he tried other jobs, such as working for Toyota in Princeton, Indiana.
“I was just hopping around trying to figure out what I wanted to do with my life,” he said. “This was always in the back of my mind.”
But he credited his wife, Serenity, who encouraged him to restart the business.
“She’s got a heck of a mind on her; she’s a strong woman and helped me put it all together,” he said.
Along with the fencing, Rager has added yard mowing.
He now calls his business Rager Fencing & Lawn Care.
“The mowing has just taken off,” he said. “I’ve got like 70 yards that we mow now. And this year, we’re fixing to take on snowplowing.”
Currently, Rager has three employees but is looking to add more.
“My plan is to start another fencing crew and another mowing crew,” he said. “The plan is to keep on growing.”
And since he’s carrying on his grandfather’s legacy, Rager said he does feel a sense of responsibility.
Rager added that owning a business has its ups and downs, but he’s learning to worry a little less about it.
“It’s scary whenever you’re down because you want to make sure your family is good,” he said.
But with every job, Rager said there is always “a great sense of accomplishment” when it’s done.
“It’s almost like a high,” he said, “it’s awesome to see what you have done.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.