OWENWS-01-11-23 OHS CARPENTRY

Blake Kimbrell, 17, left, and Spencer Land, 15, sand a base piece that will be part of a storage cart on Friday during the Owensboro High School carpentry class at Owensboro Community & Technical College.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

The Owensboro High School carpentry class is one of 32 schools that will participate in the Kentucky Department of Education’s (KDE) Office of Career and Technical Education (OCTE) showcase at the state capitol on Feb. 21.

The class will also set up at the Kentucky School Board Association (KSBA) annual conference in Louisville on Feb. 24.

